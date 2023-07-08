Golf outing and full day of activities to support Learning Grove on August 17 at Twin Oaks

KJ’s annual golf outing is back this year, supporting Learning Grove, thanks to Learning Grove parent and longtime fried, Brian Brinkmoeller.

Mark your calendars for August 17, 8 a.m. at Twin Oaks Golf and Magnolia Room (450 E 43rd Street, Covington) – Shotgun start at 8 a.m. – $125/player, $500/foursome – Registration includes breakfast and lunch on the course and dinner at KJ’s, sponsored by Texas Roadhouse.

Contact Tess Burns at tburns@learning-grove.org to become a sponsor. There are hole sponsorships and contests, including longest drive and closest to the pin.

Sprinkle on some extra fun by purchasing a mulligan, marshmallow hit, tutu swing, or a ball toss. There will also be a 50/50 raffle drawing and prize drawings.

100% of registration proceeds go to the Monica Hughes Children’s Fund of Greater Cincinnati Foundation, supporting Learning Grove. KJ’s will also generously donate 56% of the bar’s profits that day to the fund.

To make an additional gift to support Learning Grove through the Monica Hughes Children’s Fund, checks may be made out to: Monica Hughes Children’s Fund at GCF, Fund #2932.

All other checks for registration, sponsorship, raffle tickets, etc. should be made to KJ’s Pub.