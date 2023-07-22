John Schickel: Closure of Campbell County juvenile detention facility is an unacceptable move by state

Northern Kentucky law enforcement officials and county attorneys gathered at a press conference this week hosted by Boone County Sheriff Michael Helmig to address the critical public safety situation prompted by the closing of the juvenile detention facility in Campbell County.

Since the state created the Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) in the mid-1990s and counties agreed to turn the responsibility of detaining youth over to the commonwealth, Northern Kentucky has had a regional facility run by the state. At a time of record-high juvenile crime, including serious crimes, we are troubled by the state’s decision to close the Campbell County facility.

This decision is unacceptable and excuses are unconvincing, especially in light of the alternative, which currently requires female juveniles to be transported over two hours away to Boyd County and male detainees nearly three hours away to Breathitt County.

With the support of the Northern Kentucky Legislative Caucus and Senate budget chair Senator Chris McDaniel of Kenton County, the legislature approved record funding for the operation of this facility. We allocated over $50 million in the 2023 session to support DJJ’s efforts to remedy the existing crisis within the state’s facilities.

The Kentucky Justice Cabinet secretary recently cited challenges in hiring personnel as the reason for the closure, and I do not underestimate the difficulty. However, this challenge is not unique to our regional juvenile detention center—workforce challenges exist in adult jails, police departments, hospitals and dispatch centers. Yet these facilities are staffed 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, as closing is not an option. It should not be an option for our juvenile detention facility either.

Our law enforcement officials spoke loud and clear on. Our unified message is that this facility must be reopened without delay, and it must begin accepting male and female juvenile detainees immediately.

Sen. John Schickel, R-Union, represents the 11th Senate District in northern and central Boone County. He is Senate Licensing and Occupations Committee chair. He also serves as a Senate Banking and Insurance, Judiciary, and Natural Resources and Energy committee member.