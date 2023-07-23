Josh Hunt promoted to City of Florence Director of Administration; worked for 22 years in city government

By Patricia A. Scheyer

NKyTribune reporter

The city of Florence has a new Administrator at the helm.

Joshua Hunt has been promoted to Director of Administration/City Administrator, a change announced by Mayor Julie Metzger Aubuchon, who had nothing but praise for Hunt’s 22 years at the city as she administered the oath of office swearing him in to the new position.

“I feel very proud to take this next step in the city’s future, and my future,” Hunt said. “The dynamic nature of the job attracted me. I have always been passionate about fostering growth and progress within communities. It really appeals to me, the prospect of actively contributing to the development and improvement of a city; creating positive changes that benefit residents and businesses alike.”

Hunt was born and raised in Verona where he still lives with his three children, Jaden, 18, Jillian, 16, and Jocelyn, 10.

He attended Larry A. Ryle high school and followed that with National College where he majored in Business Administration. But he signed on with the city of Florence a few days after high school graduation as an employee in the public works department, where he worked through the days and went to school at night.

Eventually Hunt worked his way up to Economic Development Director, and he settled into his element, using his talent to plan projects for the city, having multiple projects on the table at once sometimes, from planning urban initiatives to economic development ventures. Florence was blossoming.

Hunt loved the ever-changing challenges and opportunities that the job offered and he relished collaborating with stakeholders, government officials, community members, and businesses.

“Building and nurturing these relationships is so rewarding because they allow me to work collectively toward a shared vision for the city’s future,” Hunt said.

He said his favorite tasks as Development Director were always the ones where he could create scenarios that showed Florence as the most sensible and successful place for businesses to locate their retail establishments. Each successful location made him eager to settle more businesses in the city he has come to love.

“It is always exciting to contribute to Florence’s growth and transformation as we continue to bring in fresh and exciting retail options,” he said.

Hunt said he is most proud of the tremendous amount of new capital investment projects that have contributed to the city’s growth.

“Being able to shape crucial decisions about comprehensive planning initiatives, and collaborate with the legislative body to overlay districts, implement zoning codes and work on large scale projects within a community that I have been a part of most of my life is incredibly rewarding,” Hunt said.

Hunt has taken on the position of Administration Director, and his duties will include managing day to day operations in the Administrative department, which includes the city clerk with record keeping and ensuring compliance with legal requirements, coordinating and organizing city events to promote city engagement, and economic development to attract investments in the city.

He will also take on risk management, ABC and occupational licenses, urban planning and zoning, external communications, and revocation of licenses.

“Working closely with the Mayor and Council we will collaboratively plot out legislative issues and priorities that align with the strategic vision for our city’s future,” Hunt stated.

Over the past two decades, there have been four people who took on the job of City Coordinator, or Administrator, but the primary distinction lies in the fact that city coordinators directly oversee the CFO, Police, Fire, and Public Services Departments, with those department heads reporting directly to the mayor.

Once sworn in to his new position, Hunt expressed his heartfelt gratitude and excitement to have the chance to serve in this new capacity.

“I am deeply honored to be entrusted with this important responsibility,” he said. “I have always believed in the potential of Florence, and I am committed to working with the Mayor, City Council, and all the stakeholders to ensure our city continues to flourish. Under Mayor Aubuchon’s remarkable leadership, I have every expectation that that will happen.”