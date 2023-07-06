Judy Clabes: A personal remembrance and tribute to a First Lady of NKY, Mary Sue Butler, who died July 3

Mary “Sue” Butler will forever be cherished as a true First Lady of NKY, having devoted her life to her family and her community with a grace, kindness, and steadfastness that defined her. She passed away at home surrounded by her family on July 3, 2023. The beloved wife of 55 years to William “Bill” P. Butler of Corporex, she passed away at home surrounded by her family on July 3. She was 78.

Sue suffered a respiratory illness for some time, but — as her husband Bill would say — she never complained, buoyed by a deep religious faith that guided her life and sustained her.

My late husband, Gene, and I first met Sue along with Bill in a Newport church basement in 1982, at a “Meet the Editor” event organized by The Kentucky Post‘s Mike Farrell. I remember as well as yesterday, believe it or not, meeting “the Butlers.” I asked Bill, naively and because I was a farm girl, if he was associated with Butler Buildings, well known back then as the builders of expansive metal farm buildings around the country. We shared a laugh over that — and Sue and I turned our attention to two young Clabes boys, who were ga-ga over the “homemade cookies” at the refreshment table.

From that first and charming encounter, we subsequently saw “the Butlers” everywhere. Those were the “glory days” in Northern Kentucky where there were constantly large social gatherings, professional gatherings at big Chamber events or KSO concerts at the Drawbridge’s London Hall or grand openings on the scale of the Oldenberg Brewery, major tent parties at Turfway Park, or gatherings at the Butler’s lovely home in Lakeside Park or on their massive boat on the Ohio River or at the Clabes’ farm in Richwood. Sue was always there — everywhere — and I particularly remember her at the groundbreaking of RiverCenter and the grand opening of the Metropolitan Club and at so many events celebrating the growing-up of NKY — and the impact of Corporex on the community. The leadership of NKY connected in myriad ways and friendships emerged.

A particularly fond memory is the year she planned an extravagant year-ending-in-a-zero surprise birthday party for Bill. She swore all guests to secrecy and had everything planned, as was her way, down to the second. All was set — until Bill’s private plane was delayed on his return home. But the unflappable Sue kept everything on hold and everybody comfortable with her own ease and grace. Then, finally, Bill appeared (definitely surprised) and was ushered into a changing room. When he emerged, he was wearing “a white coat with a pink carnation” — and the band played that song along with many other popular tunes of the day, as the celebrations began in earnest.

Those plans had Sue Sweet Sue written all over them. What an amazing woman.

Gene fell into the “supportive spouses” role back then as the region warmed to “a woman editor” at their newspaper. Truth told, he was key to helping me navigate the terrain — and we both learned that Sue Butler was certainly a powerful force and a positive influence in Bill’s life — and in so many others’. There were plenty of smart, strong, capable “supportive,” spouses back then — in male-centric NKY; women like Joan Robinson (Bill), Irma Drees (Ralph), Susan Grayson (Mer), and more. But Sue had a special place in Gene’s heart.

Sue always had Bill’s back, in her quiet, solid, unpretentious, sharp-eyed, and inherently decent way. She was strong, with a velvet hammer. And, more important, she was kind. Gene gravitated to her counsel, and she was naturally welcoming and supportive. She knew the challenges. I remember looking for Gene at a crowded event and would always spot him — in an animated huddle with Sue, solving the problems of the day in their own special and connected way. Sue had taken another chicklet under her wing, and he couldn’t have been in better hands. For Gene, she was a special friend and caring advisor.

Gene passed a way nearly four years ago, and — of course — Bill and Sue Butler came to his celebration of life, a sight for my sad eyes. They were just always there. Sue understood my comments about the “valley of the shadow of death,” as Gene, too, was ill for a long time. Her innate compassion and warm eyes made a big difference for me.

Sue Butler lived her life for others. Unselfish. Generous. Giving. Loving. With a deep faith and an unwavering direction.

With Bill, she established the Butler Foundation to give back to the Northern Kentucky community by providing for those in need, primarily through supporting education and the Life Learning Center. She was a founding board member of Northern Kentucky Harvest and served on the boards of The Carnegie Visual and Performing Arts Center in Covington and the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens. She also volunteered for the St. Elizabeth Medical Center Foundation, helping raise funds needed to build a long-awaited, in-patient Hospice Center in Northern Kentucky.

She was a member of both Mother of God Church in Covington and Holy Spirit Parish in Newport.

She cherished her family and friends. And she was cherished in return.

The devoted mother of Kevin Butler (Whitney) and Christa Butler (Anthony Papadopoulos), and loving Nana of Frida Summe, Johannes Summe, Logan Butler, and Connor Butler loved spending time with them, making memories.

The third of six children, she born to Edward and Alice Lutz (nee Kroger) on November 20, 1944, in Fort Thomas. She remained a proud, lifelong resident of Northern Kentucky. She was the cherished sister of the late Ed Lutz (Mary Lee), Carol Thiel (the late Greg), Beverly Potter (the late Fred), Joan Alley (John), and Mark Lutz (Anita). She was the dear sister-in-law of Kay Dusing (the late Charles), Robey Klare (the late John), the late Barbara Brown (the late Marty), Mike Butler (Denise), Mary Alice Butler, and Marty Butler (Sandra). She was preceded in death by her in-laws, Robert and Martha Butler.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon on Saturday, July 15, at Mother of God Church in Covington, with visitation immediately preceding from 9-noon. The Mass will be live-streamed at: http://mother-of-god.org/churchcast.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Butler Foundation, 100 E. RiverCenter Blvd., Suite 1100, Covington, KY 41011; or the UC Health Division of Pulmonary, Critical Care, and Sleep Medicine, c/o UC Foundation, PO Box 19970, Cincinnati, OH 45219.

Share a story or to leave a condolence to her family www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com

Sue leaves a void that can never be filled — but she leaves a legacy that serves as an example for all of us. Godspeed, sweet Sue.

Judy Clabes is editor and founder of the NKyTribune and served as the long-time editor of The Kentucky Post for many years, starting in 1982.

See Mary Sue Butler’s obituary at the NKyTribune here.