July 26 NKY History Hour to dig into the legacy of Big Bone Lick, the ‘Birthplace of Vertebrate Paleontology’

Known as the “Birthplace of Vertebrate Paleontology,” Big Bone Lick State Historic site has been recognized by significant persons and institutions since the eighteenth century. Since 1972, the National Park Service (NPS) has awarded the Park much acclaim; including a listing on the National Register of Historic Places and inclusion on the Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail. In 2009, the NPS added the high honor of designating the site as a National Natural Landmark, this summer, the National Historic Landmark application is in final review with the NPS.

Join BCM Archaeologist Associate Jeannine Kreinbrink, Wednesday, July 26 at 6:30 p.m. to explore why Big Bone Lick is worthy of all of these honors in ‘NKY History Hour: Big Bone Lick State Historic Site, the Birthplace of Vertebrate Paleontology: National Honors and Accolades.’

Register and participate in the free virtual presentation by Behringer-Crawford Museum online.

Information on how to connect to the Zoom session will be sent after registration. The event will also be streamed live on BCM’s Facebook page. All recordings of past episodes can be viewed at www.bcmuseum.org.

Kreinbrink is president and senior archaeologist with K & V Cultural Resources Management, board member of Friends of Big Bone, a past board member of the James A. Ramage Civil War Museum and archaeologist associate at Behringer-Crawford Museum.

NKY History Hour programs take place every other Wednesday evening and are currently free to the public but may become a BCM members-only benefit in the future. To support NKY History Hour and access many other entertaining and thought-provoking programs for free, join BCM.

Behringer-Crawford Museum