Kentucky lawmakers receive update on renovations to State Capitol, Capitol Annex building

By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

A legislative committee on Monday received an update on the ongoing multi-year, multi-million-dollar renovation project that involves both the State Capitol and the Capitol Annex building.

The Interim Joint State Government Committee heard from John Hicks, who serves as the Secretary of Gov. Andy Beshear’s Executive Cabinet and State Budget Director, as well as Finance and Administration Secretary Holly Johnson.

Hicks told lawmakers the overall cost of the project is estimated at $287 million, $260 million of which was included in the two-year budget passed by lawmakers in 2022.

“Earlier elements began with the design of a mechanical and electrical upgrade, and some exterior renovations, i.e., the Dome, which was part of earlier budgets,” he testified.

That portion of the work has now been underway for two years. At the time it was announced, Beshear explained its scope, which began in Spring 2022. “To replace the 80-year-old terra cotta tiles, to install waterproofing, to make structural repairs, and remove algae and other organic material from the dome.”

Beshear noted, the work is long overdue on the Capitol Building, which opened in 1910. “The structural integrity itself has come into question, meaning we can no longer wait to do it.”

Hicks told the panel Monday the architectural and engineering firms selected for the remainder of the project, which includes interior portions of the Capitol building are EOP and NPDP. “The design of the full project is well underway and is expected to be completed by around February 2024. The current plan is to let construction bids in the Spring of 2024. The entire project is estimated to take about three-and-a-half years.”

According to Hicks, there are many challenges in dealing with a historic building like the Capitol with its historic heritage and some of the existing physical plant problems, such as electric service, plumbing, as well as heating and cooling.

Johnson said discussions are ongoing with the state agencies that occupy the building. “The Finance and Administration Cabinet is examining relocation options and space needs of the Capitol’s occupants, which will likely involve the leasing of privately owned space. These discussions will continue in earnest this summer. Final determinations remain to be made. We don’t have concrete dates or locations.”

Hicks added agencies required to leave the Capitol during the renovation will not be forced to pay additional rent, as the project budget has included those costs.