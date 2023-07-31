Kroger Co. opens new spoke in Independence, customer service expands for home delivery

The Kroger Co. has opened a new spoke in Independence, Kentucky, meaning customers can tap into Kroger’s selection of fresh items, unique Our Brands products, and favorite national brands, as well as individualized offers for the products most important to their families – all delivered directly to their door by a friendly, professional associate.

“We are thrilled to expand our offerings to Northern Kentucky and connect more customers to the Kroger Delivery shopping experience, which brings thousands of digital coupons, valuable fuel points and the freshest products including Our Brands, directly to customers’ doors,” said Rebekah Manis, Senior Director, Kroger Delivery Fulfillment Centers. “Our customers are actively looking for ways to save, and Kroger Delivery offers a fresh, affordable and personalized shopping experience with zero-compromise on affordability, selection and convenience. Whether they are using the Kroger app or browsing our weekly ad at Kroger.com, customers can enjoy fresh, high-quality, affordable groceries delivered by best-in-class uniformed drivers.”

The spoke facility in Independence will work in conjunction with the Monroe, Ohio fulfillment center. All orders are picked at the products’ peak freshness within the Monroe facility. Associates carefully assemble orders and place them in climate-controlled vehicles to travel to Independence. Once the orders arrive, they are checked and placed on refrigerated delivery trucks that deliver directly to customers’ doors, ensuring cold and frozen products remain at the perfect temperature from the supplier to the customer’s refrigerator. The facility will employ nearly 100 associates and currently employs more than 70.

“Kroger is a major employer in Northern Kentucky, and we welcome the nearly 100 new jobs the company will add at its facility in Boone County,” said Gary Moore, Judge/Executive, Boone County. “As the fastest-growing county in the Cincinnati MSA, we know demand is increasing for home deliveries to customers here and throughout Northern Kentucky.”

“Kroger is a valued corporate citizen in the Cincinnati region,” said Lee Crume, CEO, BE NKY Growth Partnership “We welcome the extension of their delivery service capabilities in Northern Kentucky that will serve the tristate, providing customers with fresh, high-quality products quickly.”

“Investments like this are taking Kentucky to the next level. As we look to expand our economic opportunity, corporate citizens like Kroger are essential to making the Commonwealth a better place to live, work, and do business,” said Ashli Watts, President and CEO, Kentucky Chamber of Commerce. “We want to thank them for their continued dedication to advancing Kentucky.”

Northern Kentucky customers can get more value when purchasing their favorite items using Boost by Kroger Plus, the annual grocery delivery membership that recently announced its special anniversary promotion, offering new members who enroll in the Boost by Kroger Plus membership through August 8, will automatically receive 1,000 bonus Fuel Points. Eligible customers can try the Boost membership with a free 30-day trial and subscribe for as little as $7.99 a month.

The Northern Kentucky location marks the company’s second Kentucky spoke location. The Louisville, Kentucky spoke launched in May of 2022.

The expansion to the Kentucky area represents an extension of a collaboration between Kroger and Ocado Group, a world leader in technology for grocery e-commerce. In 2018, the companies announced a collaboration to establish a delivery network that combines artificial intelligence, advanced robotics and automation in a bold new way, bringing first-of-its-kind technology to America.

Kroger Delivery