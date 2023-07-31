KSO presents Too Hot to Handel as part of its 29th Summer Series; sing along and watch fireworks

The KSO continues its 29th Summer Series in Devou and Tower Parks by stepping into the Time Tunnel and zapping back to 18th c. England and composer Georg Friedric Handel. Musicians won’t be wearing powdered wigs in August, but your family and friends will have fun participating, singing along and watching fireworks to tunes they actually know.

George Friedric Handel (1685-1759) was born in Germany where he mastered several instruments, composition and counterpoint before moving to Italy to incorporate the sounds and styles of opera and vocal /instrumental music. He then landed in London in his mid 20s and became one of the most prolific and celebrated composers in music history.

Handel wrote 42 operas, 25 oratorios, 120 cantatas, numerous concerti grossi, suites and concerti for organ and harp. Handel fully recovered from two strokes and continued to perform and compose. He never married and bequeathed his substantial estate to relatives, friends, servants and charities.

The program opens with barge-based music that entertained King George I on an excursion down the Thames river in London on July 17, 1717.

Handel wrote his Water Music for the occasion and the king requested it be played 3 times that day. The KSO will play selections from the suites and invite folks to create their own vertical fountains during the last movement — the well known “Hornpipe” (from weddings/commercials).

A concerto grosso follows setting up the first half closing sing along “Hallelujah Chorus.”

The KSO invites anyone who ever sang The Messiah or is/was in a choir to bring their scores and sing-a-long, (free extra scores at the KSO feather flags). Four guest vocalists will lead their respective sections from the stage as together KSO fills up the concert bowl with a memorable Hallelujah Chorus for the ages.

Following intermission, the KSO returns with oratorio and opera excerpts that show the range of Handel’s amazing talents and craft.

Featured guest soloists Emma Marhefka, Salleigh Harvey, Logan Wagner and Joseph O-Shea will sing beautiful and moving arias from Xerxes, Acis and Galatea, Rinaldo and The Messiah. As the sky darkens the KSO closes out the evening with another piece written for the outdoors — Handel’s Music for the Royal Fireworks with the finale accompanied by Rozzi’s Fireworks.

Saturday’s 10 a.m. dress rehearsal in Devou Park is open to the public. Sunday evening concerts from Tower Park are live-streamed beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Join the Kentucky Symphony Orchestra 7:30 p.m. Saturday, August 5 in Devou Park in Covington, and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, August 6 in Tower Park in Fort Thomas.

Saturday’s TANK park & ride shuttle from Covington Catholic departs on the half hour starting at 6 p.m. (1$ each way). Concessions are available in Devou Park. Food trucks will be on-site in Tower Park.

Bring blankets, picnics or lawn chairs. For more information, registration (for weather updates) and directions, visit the KSO at www.kyso.org or call (859) 431-6216. The concert and parking are free, though a $5 (per person) donation to the KSO is suggested.