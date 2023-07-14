KY Chamber releases plan for business growth, workforce development and talent attraction

The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce has released a new plan offering a vision for future workforce development, talent attraction, and business growth in the Commonwealth

In order for Kentucky to achieve its fullest potential, the Chamber has laid out steps the plan, called “Kentucky’s Winning Strategy,” that include continuing to transform the Commonwealth’s tax code, building a world-class education system, sustainably investing in infrastructure, leveraging the strengths of our signature industries, improving quality of life, bringing growth to rural communities, and more.

Each of the ten steps in “Kentucky’s Winning Strategy” provides key goals for the Commonwealth’s future—a vision for economic opportunity that is focused on high-quality jobs and a rapidly-growing population and workforce.

A few of those goals include:

• Kentucky is ranked as one of the top 10 states on the Tax Foundation’s Business Tax Climate Index • Kentucky moves from the bottom 10 states for workforce participation to the top 10 • Population growth in Kentucky surpasses nationwide averages and competitor states • Long-term funding for infrastructure in Kentucky is sustainable and meets current and future needs of the state and local communities • Food deserts, health care deserts, broadband deserts, and child care deserts are addressed throughout the state • Kentucky’s bourbon and equine industries continue growing and bringing national and international attention to the Commonwealth • Disparities in key economic metrics such as the unemployment rate even out among urban and rural counties

“Among Kentucky’s business leaders, the question of Kentucky’s future is foundational,” the plan reads. “Business leaders know well the value of creating a vision for success and crafting a roadmap for how to get their company from Point A to Point B. But having a vision for success is critical not only for companies but for individual communities and states as well.”

Learn more about “Kentucky’s Winning Strategy” at kychamber.com.

Kentucky Chamber of Commerce