KYTC ‘s Not So Fast Kentucky aims to cut down on speeding; campaign runs through July 31

As travel increases this summer, Kentuckians are reminded to slow down and pay attention to posted speed limits to keep all road users safe.

Speed limits are the law and enforceable if not obeyed. Driving over the limit greatly reduces a driver’s ability to respond to unexpected situations, such as stopped or slowed traffic, an object in the road, or encountering vulnerable road users such as highway workers, pedestrians, bicyclists and motorcyclists.

“Speeding is a choice that can have deadly consequences and is 100% preventable,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “Let’s look out for each other on the road by putting the phone down and following the speed limit.”

Approximately 25% of crashes in Kentucky involve a speeding or aggressive driver, so the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s (KYTC) Office of Highway Safety (KOHS) is partnering with law enforcement agencies across the state on the ‘Not So Fast, Kentucky’ speed awareness campaign through July 31.



Funds for the campaign are provided by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and distributed by KOHS to law enforcement agencies that applied and were approved for full-year grants.



“We frequently hear from officers and troopers that they would rather write a ticket than make a death notification,” said KYTC Secretary Jim Gray. “Obeying the speed limit not only can save your life, it can also save you from costly fines and expenses, so remember – Not So Fast, Kentucky.”

The KOHS provides the following tips for dealing with speeding and/or aggressive drivers:

• Wear your seat belt! It is your best defense against injury and death.

• Do not challenge the driver by speeding up or attempting to hold your lane.

• Give them plenty of space, as they may lose control of their vehicle more easily.

• Avoid eye contact and ignore gestures.

• If you can safely report an aggressive driver to law enforcement, provide a vehicle description, license number, location and, if possible, direction of travel.

• If an aggressive driver is following you, drive to a safe place such as the nearest police or fire station, gas station or other areas where there are people. Use your horn to get someone’s attention. Do not get out of your car and do not drive home.

For more information, visit notsofastky.com.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet