Leo Calderon opens his consultancy business, Leo Calderon Latino Consulting, offering his expertise

Leo Calderon, well known for his leadership on diversity issues and knowledge of the Latino community, has decided to launch his own consulting business, Leo Calderon Latino Consulting.

Calderon retired from Northern Kentucky University, where he became director of Latino Student Services, and later helped found the Esperanza Latino Center in Covington, where he serves as president.

In 2021, he was named a NKyTribune NewsMaker of the Year for his extensive community service. See the story here.

Now after 36 years in education and community service, he is founding his consulting company to offer a wide range of services to help meet the needs of companies and organizations. He wants to enable strategies aimed at the region’s growing Hispanic/Latino population.

Calderón has extensive experience in higher education including academics, student affairs, development and upper administration.

He has served on numerous boards, including the Kentucky Board of Education, Greater Cincinnati Red Cross, YMCA of Greater Cincinnati, Su Casa Hispanic Center, the Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence, and the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky.

Calderon has consulted with local Fortune 500 companies in the Greater Cincinnati area to provide valuable assistance with product development and services tailored to the needs of the Latino population.dedicated to helping clients with their needs when working with the Latino/Hispanic population.

LCLC will specialize in meeting the needs of private and public companies and organizations.

“We will work with organizations to develop a customized strategy plan aimed at achieving their goals,” he said.

The range of services his new business will offer includes:

• Public and Private Sector: Market products and services; attract, retain and trained your Latino and non-Latino workforce .



• Latino Services: Customized trainings and workshops .

• Special Events: Keynote speaker.



• K-12 and Higher Education: Advisement with recruitment, retention and graduation of Latino students, and recruitment of Latino faculty and staff .

• Government Agencies: Advisement on the development of bilingual websites, social media, bilingual staff, and customer services

• Non-profit Organizations: Guidance on the delivery of culturally competent services and recruitment of bilingual staff .

See his website here.