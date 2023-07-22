LIHEAP and LIHWAP Summer Subsidy enrollment opens July 25 at KY Community Action Agencies

The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and Low-Income Home Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) Summer Subsidy Programs will be available soon through Kentucky’s Community Action Agencies. These programs can assist households, up to and including 150 percent of the federal poverty guidelines.

Applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis starting July 25, 2023, through September 22, 2023, or until designated funds have been expended. Individuals should apply through their local Community Action Agency office. To locate your local office, please call 800-456-3452 or visit www.capky.org.

Households can apply for one or both programs, and assistance is paid directly to the household’s vendor. Prior LIHEAP or LIHWAP program assistance does not impact a household’s eligibility. Households must meet eligibility requirements, including income guidelines.

LIHEAP Summer Subsidy provides households with a one-time electric benefit ranging from $50 to $250, depending on income and housing category.

LIHWAP Summer Subsidy provides households with a one-time water service benefit, water and/or wastewater, ranging from $50 to $100, depending on housing category.

Community Action Kentucky administers LIHEAP and LIHWAP in partnership with the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services who receive the funding as a pass-through block grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. For more information about LIWHAP and LIHEAP, including contact information for all local Community Action agencies, please visit the Community Action Kentucky website at www.CAPKY.org.

Kentucky Community Action Partnerships