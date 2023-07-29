McConnell says National Defense Authorization Act passed Friday includes provisions benefitting KY

Kentucky’s senior U.S. Senator, Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, says the National Defense Authorization Act, which passed the Senate on Friday, includes several important provisions for Kentucky’s service members, military installations and defense programs.

Among the provisions that specifically benefit Kentucky and its central role in America’s defense include:

• $38 million for a Multipurpose Training Range at Fort Campbell. • $16.4 million towards a modern maintenance facility for the Kentucky Army National Guard. • $3.3 million to plan and design a state-of-the-art munitions supply facility at the Blue Grass Army Depot. • $2.5 million to plan and design a new Air Traffic Control Tower at Fort Campbell. • Continued support for the University of Louisville’s cybersecurity workforce development partnership with the National Security Agency. • Vital investments in Kentucky’s defense manufacturing and innovation industry.

“As America’s adversaries grow bolder and our threats greater, it’s critical our Armed Forces receive the support they need to defend our Nation and our allies,” McConnell said. “Kentucky plays a vital role in America’s defense with its three premier Army installations and the Kentucky Army National Guard. From improving the capabilities of elite forces at Fort Campbell, to energizing our defense industrial base, to investing in state-of-the-art cybersecurity training, the Senate’s bill deepens Kentucky’s role in our national defense while honoring our military heroes for their service and sacrifice.”

The Louisville Republican also noted, “This year, Kentuckians can also celebrate the safe and timely disposal of our Nation’s last chemical weapon stockpile, a major milestone for Blue Grass Army Depot and the United States. This legislation will help support future missions at this leading facility as it continues to serve as an important hub for munitions production and distribution.”

The measure also authorizes the following provisions to support our Nation’s servicemembers and their families:

• A 5.2% pay raise for service members, the highest pay raise in 22 years, to offset inflation. • Provides scholarship opportunities for recruits enrolled in community and junior colleges, as well as increasing scholarship opportunities for those pursuing military health careers. • Authorizes quality improvements for military enlisted barracks, including the replacement of barracks that do not meet basic standards.

The measure now heads to the House.