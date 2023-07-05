Mike Tussey: July 5th — the day after — and the pulse of America is as strong as ever

Yesterday, July 4 officially welcomed in summer ‘23 as always with a huge bang and thousands of loud celebrations.

July 4th became a national holiday in 1870 and even before then America let it be heard, that we love our independence. It was July, 1776 when we first celebrated our “nationhood” and 247 years later we still continue that declaration.

So, what did you and the family do yesterday? There is a litany of things Americans do on the 4 of July, such as, cookouts, picnics, concerts, to the lake or pool, or just hanging out on the deck with friends and neighbors.

Did you take the rest of this week off? Millions usually do or at least ask for it.

Of course, there are many like my daughter-in-law Roci, who celebrated a birthday on the July 4 holiday. If you celebrated as well, you too are known as a YANKEE DOODLE DANDY.

In fact, in an act of true patriotism, the state of Connecticut made “ Yankee Doodle Dandy” their state song.

I hope Old Glory was on display at your house. If it flew high, thank you.

So, today is officially the “day after” in many respects. Lots of leftovers in the fridge such as hot dogs, burgers and steaks, you name it, it’s likely in there, even banana pudding.

Fireworks are obligatory for our nation’s BIG THREE holidays of Memorial Day, July 4, and Labor Day. It’s a good bet you were serenaded with your neighborhood fireworks into the wee hours this morning. Hope you got some sleep.

Perhaps you attended a nice concert last night with your lawn chairs and a summer breeze.

With the 4th of July landing on a Tuesday this year, it can make for a long weekend. Many have taken the rest of the week off likely planning a trip out of town or to a state park etc.

Keep in mind, today July 5th has many identities

such as:

• National Bikini Day

• National Mechanical Pencil Day

• National Graham Crackers Day

• National Workaholics Day

• National Pet Remembrance Day

Fourth of July seems to always have a sense of incredible memories for us all when we were growing up especially when you are an octogenarian like me.

One of the huge 4 th of July events I vividly remember when I was a kid back in Ashland was the Kiwanis Soap Box Derby. Central Park was always packed for the race and my friend Herman Rupert won the title in 1951 as I saw him coast for the big trophy.

Once upon a time radio stations across the country began and ended their broadcast day with our National Anthem. Today, that’s just a memory. But, if you were a DJ like me over the 4 th of July and year around, you remember playing patriotic songs. We played songs like Sgt. Barry Sadler’s The Ballad of the Green Beret, Johnny Cash’s Rugged Old Flag, Lee Greenwood’s God Bless the USA, Ray Charles’s America the Beautiful and Billy Ray Cyrus’s Some Gave All.

Any day of the year, we still enjoy patriotic movies such as, PATTON, PEARL HARBOR, 1776, THE GREEN BERET and THE PATRIOT.

Parades across America were huge back in the mid 20th Century bringing thousands to downtowns to watch it all. The parades in the post WWII era were always patriotic in nature. The crowds always applauded the marching soldiers, tanks and vehicles while the bands played nothing but John Phillip Sousa marches. However, the most popular was “The National March” deemed so by Congress, Sousa’s Stars Stripes Forever. There was always loud applause as the units marched by in precision. I remember feeling chills as they approached with Old Glory in the lead.

In that era of American history after WWII patriotism was very huge due to the veterans that came home and those that gave their lives for our country. For millions of kids like me across America, our day in school would begin when we would stand, hand over heart while reciting the Pledge of Allegiance to our flag and our country.

So, another July 4th has passed into history and millions of Americans enjoyed not only another national holiday, but that of another day where we are free and independent.

It’s no secret today that America has many problems that we read and hear about every day. Like millions, I am sure Americans are very concerned. Nevertheless, America has been and will continue to be, the greatest country on the face of this earth.

There is one final memory of my life that coincides with the 4th of July. This memory involves one of the great iconic voices of the 20th Century, Kate Smith. It was in the late 40’s, when we all listened to radio for entertainment. Then one evening I heard this

incredible voice signing a song I had never heard. That song was, GOD BLESS AMERICA. Even then as kid, I turned the radio up and felt the love for our country through that song.

Today, at the 7th inning of Major League Baseball games throughout America, you will not hear, “Take me out to the Ballgame” Likely, you will hear Kate’s rendition of God Bless

America or a local vocalist singing it with the very same love of America. Since 2001 this Major League Baseball gesture has been a salute to America and the fans love it.

Hopefully, on this July 5th, our patriotism continues each day of the year when we hear Irving Berlin’s 1918 composition God Bless America. To this day, it still brings even more chills every time I hear it.

By the way, Happy Graham Crackers Day.

Mike Tussey has “retired” from a 60-plus-year career as a legendary play-by-play announcer for over 2000 football, baseball, and basketball games, including most recently for ESPN+. His career also includes a stint in law enforcement, teaching and coaching, and writing books, including the “Touchdown Saints.” He grew up in Eastern Kentucky and now lives in Florence with his wife, Jo. He has opened another “Door of Opportunity” and is now a regular columnist for the NKyTribune.