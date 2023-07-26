Mike Tussey: Tribute to one of state’s finest icons, George Conley, state senator, broadcaster, coach. . .

Every now and then in our lives, there are circumstances that bring us together with very special people and when that happens, the good times begin.

In the mid 70’s I was calling play-by-play for Tower Cablevision, Channel 12 back in Ashland. The focus was on showcasing local high school football and basketball.

As the years passed into the decade of the early 80’s, I was given a new partner in the booth, George Conley. George’s reputation preceded him in so many ways and I was ecstatic that he and I would be teaming up for our broadcasts covering the coming fall and winter seasons.

Being an Ashland guy, I knew of George’s legacy and that he was a Living Legend throughout the Commonwealth of Kentucky. He was the Ashland High Basketball coach from 1949-1954 leading the Tomcats to a 114-39 record for a 75% winning percentage. However, his notoriety and success through the mid 50’s and mid 70’s as an NCAA official in the SEC, OVC, ACC and Southern conferences spoke for itself. He was the perfect affable politician Kentuckians were looking for with his charisma, charm and personality. George’s common sense insights propelled him to serve as a Kentucky Senator from 1959-1963.

So, the chemistry was there for us to team up on WTSF Channel 12. All we had to do was stir it and rest became history. It was a good bet back then that George Conley was one of the best known men in all 120 counties in the state. Included would be the scores of NCAA college coaches who came to know George during his days on the hardwood as a solid college basketball referee, second to none.

The calendar moved quickly through those first two seasons as George and I created a natural combination on the air that caught the eyes and ears of many viewers on Channel 12.

The fall of 1983 came quickly and our 3rd season together was knocking on the door.

Tower Cablevision wanted to expand the parameters and that decision led to George and me being assigned to host a one hour special entitled: THE KENTUCKY WILDCATS PRESEASON 1983-1984 BASKETBALL SPECIAL FROM RUPP ARENA. It’s been 40 years this fall since we were assigned to host what would showcase the Wildcats new upcoming season to northeast Kentucky.

We also were assigned to call Marshall University Football for Tower Cablevision Channel 12 at Fairfield Stadium as well. It would be our job to make it successful.

Of course, coming back to Lexington for George Conley would be a solid homecoming that he would cherish once again. His memories of Lexington were so many not only of his tenure as an NCAA referee calling games at Memorial Coliseum, but those years of he and his wife Wanda, following their son, Larry who was a key member of Coach Rupp’s Legendary “RUPP RUNTS” in the mid 1960’s.

So, the sun came up one early November and it was destination Lexington and Rupp Arena for the Channel 12 crew. When we arrived at Rupp, the Cats were running their drills etc and gathered on the sidelines were several other television cameras catching Kentucky’s practice. My thoughts were that with the media crowd it would be some time before we could begin taping our one hour special. I mentioned my thoughts to George as he replied, “Mike, come on, lets go meet Coach Joe B Hall!”

I thought..OK, let’s do that.

As George approached Coach Hall, the smiles and laughter began instantaneously between these two Kentucky Living Legends. George introduced me to Coach Hall and after our handshake, Coach Hall welcomed me to Rupp Arena and the basketball began to roll.

Thinking of Rupp, reminds me of when George tells the story of when he was calling a game at Memorial Coliseum and he called a technical foul on a very vociferous Coach Rupp. Rupp went ballistic over the call and jumped on George verbally with a loud expletive protest saying, “I cannot believe you called a technical on me in our house.” George as cool as a November night, said, “Coach, you can believe it. Just sit down and relax, we’re going down yonder and shoot some free throws!” Rupp had no further comment.

I had brought a Basketball to be autographed by the Wildcats if the opportunity arose. It was in a bag near the seats. George mentioned to Coach Hall if he would mind if the Wildcats signed my ball. Coach Hall with a super smile on his face, called for an assistant to be sure that before we left, the ball would be autographed by all the Wildcats.

Today, the Basketball amid the fading ink, still holds a cherished spot in my office.

While the Wildcats were practicing, George was sitting next to a gentleman whom he introduced me to — Oscar Combs, publisher of the famous CAT’S PAWS magazine. Very special moments ensued during our conversation.

Moments later, George introduced me another living legend, Ritter Collett of the Dayton Daily News and the Dayton Journal Herald. Ritter would go on writing for 50 years as Sports Editor and Columnist. Listening to Oscar, Ritter and George banter about college basketball was a treat of a lifetime.

Coach Hall called for the Wildcats practice to end and it was now time for special interviews.

“Special” would indeed be the word.

It was decided I would interview the UK centers to get us underway. Coach Hall called for 7’1 SAM BOWIE and 6’11 MELVIN TURPIN to meet me at center court. I never thought about standing next to these giants and looking like a munchkin, but, one look at the floor monitor, I looked liked an escapee from OZ! My 5’9 standing in between two 7 FOOTERS was comical I thought. So, I suggested we all sit down for the interview. George was laughing loudly saying, “Mike, it looks great! You have to do this standing!” I replied to George,

“Easy for you to say, you’re 6’3.” Nevertheless, I gave in and the photo tells how huge Bowie and Turpin actually were.

The taping continued with George and his fantastic interviews, and just like that, our special one hour with the Wildcats had ended.

Before we left, I picked up my signed Kentucky Wildcat basketball as we headed eastbound on I64 with smiles and memories of a once in a lifetime experience.

Coach Joe B Hall and Assistant Coach Lake Kelley were tremendous hosts as well as the entire ’83-’84 UK Wildcats. A short time later, Coach Hall and his Wildcats would make the trip to Ashland with the destination being Boyd County High School for the annual BLUE/WHITE Game.

You’re right.

George and I were at courtside for Channel 12 and called the game in front of a packed gym all highlighted with some great interview time with Coach Hall. 1983 was very special year for George back home in Ashland, that year he was named the ASHLAND ELKS SPORTS DAY HONOREE.

During those great years together with George our friendship grew day by day. In fact, I spent a lot of time visiting George and Wanda at their home on Ashland’s Roosevelt Avenue.

The Conley house as you would expect was loaded with so many trophies, photos and plaques from not only George, but for the incredible Conley family of Larry, Joe and Linda.

Sadly, we lost our Living Legend, George Conley, on New Year’s Day, January 1, 1992. He was 66.

So, as I mentioned earlier, sometimes in our lives paths do cross and somehow, we are all better for it.

For me, meeting and working with my friend the Legendary George Conley was a privilege and a dream come true.

Hey Coach. I miss ya.

Mike Tussey has “retired” from a 60-plus-year career as a legendary play-by-play announcer for over 2000 football, baseball, and basketball games, including most recently for ESPN+. His career also includes a stint in law enforcement, teaching and coaching, and writing books, including the “Touchdown Saints.” He grew up in Eastern Kentucky and now lives in Florence with his wife, Jo. He has opened another “Door of Opportunity” and is now a regular columnist for the NKyTribune.