NKU’s Dr. Suk-hee Kim appointed to board of national Council on Social Work Education

Dr. Suk-hee Kim, associate professor of Social Work, has been appointed to the Board of Directors for the Council on Social Work Education (CSWE), a national appointment with a three-year term that began July 1.

Dr. Kim will be serving as the Graduate Faculty Representative.





“I am deeply honored to be elected for the Graduate Faculty Representative position on the Council on Social Work Education (CSWE)’s Board of Directors,” Dr. Kim said. “It is my passion to be an advocate for social work graduate faculty and education, and my vison is to welcome the opportunity to navigate a variety of challenges, build bridges between CSWE and graduate faculty collaborators, and focus on elevating and supporting our next generation of social work professionals and beyond.”The CSWE comprises of over 800 accredited social work programs at institutions across the United States and individual teachers, practitioners, professors and agencies who collectively work to advance the field of social work education through setting accreditation standards, faculty development, and advocating faculty research in social work.

As a member of the CSWE Board of Directors, Dr. Kim will play an integral role in the furthering and development of social work education, as well as assuring that the high standards are continually met.



