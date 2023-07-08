NKY Chamber leadership programs accepting nominations for three awards, deadline is July 18

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership programs are now accepting nominations for the Ruth A. Eger Leader of Distinction Award, the Leadership Volunteer Impact Award, and the Gary Beatrice Leadership Award. Deadline is July 18.

The Ruth A. Eger Leader of Distinction Award is given to a Leadership NKY alumnus(a)who has made significant and notable contributions in making our region “a better place to live, work and play.” Additionally, they have been highly effective in achieving positive change for the region.

Criteria for selection of the Ruth A. Eger Leader of Distinction Award includes:

• Making meaningful and lasting contributions to the community

• Valuing and honoring diverse experiences and perspectives

• Demonstrating innovation and creativity

• Serving as a role model and mentor for others and demonstrates a high level of professionalism

• Demonstrates a significant number of years of effective leadership in the community serving on boards and advancing the region’s vitality and economic/social well-being

The Leadership Volunteer Impact Award is given to an alumnus(a) of Leadership NKY or Encounter NKY who generously shares their time and is accessible to others.

Criteria for selection of the Leadership Volunteer Impact Award includes:

• Values and honors diverse experiences and perspectives

• Advances access and opportunity for others

• Serves as a role model for others and demonstrates a high level of professionalism

• Develops and maintains positive relationships with the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce and its leadership programs

The Gary Beatrice Award is awarded to a Regional Youth Leadership alumnus(a) or volunteer who imparts guidance and expertise in encouraging others to develop leadership skills.

Criteria for selection of the Gary Beatrice Leadership Award includes:

• Demonstrates a commitment to personal and professional growth

• Willingness to share their knowledge, skills, and expertise with mentees

• The nominee effectively communicates the purpose, principles, values, and impact of the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce leadership programs, specifically Regional Youth Leadership

Nominations are open to Encounter NKY, Leadership NKY and Regional Youth Leadership alumni and anyone can nominate. To submit a nomination, visit www.nkychamber.com/leadershipnoms.The nomination deadline for the three awards is Tuesday, July 18 at 5 p.m.

The award recipients will be honored at the Leadership Alumni Awards Celebration on Wednesday, Aug. 23, at Newport Aquarium. The event is open to Encounter NKY, Leadership NKY and Regional Youth Leadership alumni. Tickets can be purchased at www.nkychamber.com/alumniawards.