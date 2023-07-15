NKY Chamber to host annual golf outing and clinic August 9 at Golf Courses of Kenton County

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) is hosting its annual Chamber Golf Outing and Clinic on Wednesday, Aug. 9, from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Golf Courses of Kenton County located at 3908 Richardson Road in Independence.

Open to golfers of all skill sets, there are two 18-hole flights available — one in the morning and one in the afternoon — and a nine-hole flight in the afternoon. Additionally, the day will include a golf clinic and will end with 19th Hole Networking with food, drinks and specialty vendors.

“Whether you typically come in under par or are just getting into the swing of things, the NKY Chamber Annual Golf Outing and Clinic is for all golfers – and non-golfers – who want to get away from the office to enjoy a day hitting the links and networking,” said Brent Cooper, president and CEO of the NKY Chamber. “All skill levels are welcome, and the golf clinic is back again for those who want to learn how to play or are looking to polish their game.”

Participants can sign up for a foursome or as an individual for a fun day on the course and an opportunity to meet other Northern Kentucky professionals. Registration prices range from $25 to $540 depending on the number of holes and participants. Attendees can also register to attend only the 19th Hole Networking event.

To register or for more information, visit NKYChamber.com. If weather forces a cancellation on the original event date, the golf outing will be held on Aug. 23.

Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce