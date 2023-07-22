Northern Kentucky Young Professionals name winners of Next Generation Leader Awards

The Northern Kentucky Young Professionals (NKYP) have announced the 2023 Next Generation Leader Award (NGLA) winners.

Saluting and applauding young professionals ages 40 and under for significant professional accomplishments, demonstrated leadership, and community impact, the NGLAs celebrate talented young leaders throughout the Northern Kentucky Metro region. Additionally, the awards recognize the impact that both former NGLA finalists and award recipients alike make daily throughout the region.

Recognized during an event at the Newport Aquarium, each of this year’s winners were chosen from a large pool of regional applicants. After reviewing applications, a panel of judges selected 24 finalists in eight categories based on their primary job responsibilities across multiple industries.

“The Northern Kentucky Metro and Greater Cincinnati region are full of driven and dedicated young professionals advancing us technologically, culturally and economically. The NGLAs celebrate all their achievements while working to inspire individuals who will be the nominees to follow them in the future,” said NKYP Chair, Mike Ballenger, CPA and Manager at VonLehman.” “It’s important to acknowledge young professionals’ hard work, achievements and dedication to driving our region forward. Each year, it becomes harder and harder to select our winners from these inspiring finalists and this year’s group was no exception. We are extremely lucky to have these valuable leaders within our community.”

The 2023 NGLA winners in each category are:



Arts, Entertainment & Hospitality

Tyler Gabbard, Director of Theatre, The Carnegie



Education

Allyson Graf, Asst. Professor, Northern Kentucky University (NKU)



Entrepreneurship

Isaac Hamlin, Founder and CEO, Better Blend



Medical & Healthcare Services

Brad Martin, Assoc. Director, Care Innovation & Community Improvement Company, University of Cincinnati (UC) Health



Professional Services

Olivia Amlung, Partner, Adams Law

Public Relations, Media and Marketing

Jenny Collopy, Vice President, Chief Marketing and Communications, The Christ Hospital Health Network



Public Service and Community Based Organizations

Eric Owsley, Community Resource Center Director, Brighton Center



Technology

Sierra OBryan, Software Engineer, Clubhouse

In addition to recognizing this year’s NGLA recipients, Dr. Joshua Wice, the Kenton County Community Development Manager, was presented with the 2023 NKYP Legend Award. The NKYP Legend Award is given to a community leader who continually inspires leadership and career success among young professionals throughout their career.

“Attracting and retaining top tier talent isn’t simply a matter of saying ‘Hey, there are opportunities in Northern Kentucky;’ it’s a matter of people seeing them manifest into tangible outcomes. The NGLAs continually show the existence of those opportunities and how rewarding they can truly be,” NKY Chamber President and CEO Brent Cooper said. “Each year, the NGLAs showcase why companies are interested in the Northern Kentucky Metro and how our region can compete with anyone thanks in part to our talented young professionals who are leading the way.”