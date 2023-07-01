Plan safe ride home from celebrations including alcohol; driving crashes increase over holidays

As Independence Day quickly approaches, Kentuckians are reminded to plan for a safe ride home if celebrations include alcohol.



Unfortunately, the holiday can turn tragic when individuals drive while impaired. It is never acceptable to drink alcohol and drive – even after just a few drinks. Making a plan for a sober, designated driver before celebrations begin will help prevent tragedies on Kentucky roadways.

“Making our roadways safe for all users is a team effort,” said Governor Andy Beshear. “While Kentuckians enjoy their Fourth of July festivities, please commit to celebrating responsibly so we all make it home to our friends and loved ones.”

Impaired driving crashes typically increase over holidays, so the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is joining the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to remind drivers that “Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving.”

“If you are under the influence of any substance and choose to get behind the wheel, you put everyone on the road in danger, including yourself,” said KYTC Secretary Jim Gray. “Drugs or alcohol not only hinder your ability to drive but also affect your judgment about whether you can or should drive. You may think you’re fine, but impairment slows judgment, coordination and reaction times.”

According to the KYTC, last year in Kentucky, there were 64 crashes involving a drunken and/or drugged driver over the Fourth of July Holiday period, resulting in 45 injuries and five deaths.

To prevent tragedies from occurring, the KYTC recommends the following:

• Before the festivities begin, plan a way to get home at the end of the night safely;

• If you’re impaired, use a ride-booking company, taxi, call a sober friend or family member or use public transportation to get home safely;

• If you see an impaired driver, safely pull over and contact law enforcement. You may dial the KSP toll-free line directly at 1-800-222-5555 or call 911.

• If you know people who are about to drive or ride while impaired, take their keys and help them make other arrangements to get to their destination safely.

• Wear a seat belt. It is not only the law; it is the best defense against an impaired driver. Buckling up helps prevent injury and death if involved in a crash.

For more information on drunken driving, visit https://www.nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/drunk-driving. For more information on drug-impaired driving, visit https://www.nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/drug-impaired-driving