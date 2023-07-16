Prime IV Hydration and Wellness cuts ribbon on formal opening at entrance to Florence Square Mall

By Patricia A. Scheyer

NKyTribune reporter

A new business called Prime IV Hydration and Wellness had a formal opening and ribbon cutting on Friday in a building at the corner of Mall Road and the entrance to the Florence Square Mall.

The building formerly housed Subway and now is home to Prime IV Hydration, the Joint chiropractic office, and a Chinese sushi place.

“Whenever someone comes in, there is an evaluation process where the customer has to have a telehealth visit with a doctor,” said Heather Waters, a nurse and part owner of the franchise. Desmond Waters, a pharmacist and her husband, is her partner in the franchise. “That visit with the doctor is good for six months.”

The purpose of the visitor’s attendance is the main topic of the first visit, determining what the person hopes to achieve from the IV therapy.

The business has level one popular therapies, including the Revitalizer, which is designed to help that lethargic feeling, and having no energy, to the Summit, for altitude sickness, headache, dizziness, shortness of breath, and fatigue, to the After Party, which is for hangover relief, and the weekend warrior, which is designed to boost athletic performance and increase energy.

These and a few more popular therapies cost $139, so they are more economical, whereas the next step up, which includes the Myers cocktail, for overall health and wellness relief, the Glow, for anti-aging, the Post Bariatric Replenish, specifically to replenish nutrients chronically depleted after any type of weight loss surgery, and others cost $165. Prices go up from there, but the packages can be tailored to the person to achieve the desired result.

With the grand opening there are specials on the membership packages. It is not covered by traditional insurance, but some health care savings accounts like FSA and HSA do cover the costs. The Prime IV Hydration and Wellness originated in Colorado Springs, and franchises are in at least 15 states.

As an essential health care facility, the business sees patients for relief of migraines, gastroenteritis, chronic pain, auto-immune diseases, asthma, and immunity support using high dose vitamin C, zinc and other nutrients. It is their claim that with these therapies people can avoid emergency rooms and urgent care facilities.

IV’s are started by nurses and monitored, and reviews have been mixed, with some people loving the effects of the therapy and praising the business while others reporting they would like the effects to be longer lasting.

The IV therapy industry was not regulated until 2022, but now businesses have to be registered, and have to meet certain standards relating to safety, ethics and patient care.

The vitamins that are given through the IV therapy are all water soluble vitamins. Prime IV Hydration doesn’t handle fat soluble vitamins, that could possibly stay in the muscles and cause toxicity.

Some clinics test to see what the patient is deficient in before picking a therapy course, and others determine a course by talking to the patient to see what symptoms might indicate a need for more B vitamins, or magnesium.

The effects are not meant to be lasting, since they are water soluble, but to address a specific need, such as hangover relief, or vitamin B relief for energy, or anti-aging.

“The good thing about this is if you put fluids into your body by drinking the fluids, it will go into your stomach first and then out of your body through the urine,” said Waters. “When you put the fluids and vitamins into your bloodstream, it benefits the organs, and spreads out into places where your body needs it, rather than basically going right through your body.”

The same thing happens when people orally take vitamins, because many times up to 80 percent of the nutrients are not absorbed by the body.

As with anything, results can vary according to each person’s physical makeup, but for those that it helps the results are priceless. Most people think it is good to have the option to try the IV therapy.

Florence City Administrator Joshua Hunt was on hand for the ribbon cutting, and he said that the business was categorized as a permitted use in the zone, and was approved by the Boone County Zoning regulations. He said the city is supportive of businesses that adhere to the zoning regulations.

“I have verified that the facility is overseen by doctors and registered nurses who handle its operations,” Hunt said. “All participants are required to undergo a medical examination and provide their medical records, ensuring a high level of care and compliance with medical protocols.”

Florence is happy to have the business in their city.

“The city of Florencce extends a warm welcome to Prime IV Hydration and Wellness at their new location on 7653 Mall Road,” said Mayor Julie Metzger Aubuchon. “We embrace their commitment to health and wellness, and look forward to the positive impact they will bring to our community.”