Raise your guard, Kentucky: Here are some basic tips to boost your immunity and stay healthy

Data shows rates of diabetes, obesity, and cardiovascular disease are higher, especially amongst African Americans. But, there are ways to combat these chronic conditions and COVID-19.

Here are some things you can do to boost your immunity and stay healthy.

Eat well

Focus on healthy foods and eat plenty of fruits and vegetables, lean protein, whole grains, and fat-free or low-fat milk and milk products. Eating well also means limiting added sugars, salt, cholesterol and saturated fats. Learn more about healthy eating and get ideas to get the whole family involved here.

Move more

Regular physical activity is one of the most important aspects to overall health. It boosts the body’s immune function and improves sleep quality, brain health and cognitive thinking, while reducing the risk of cancer and heart disease. Research shows people who do little or no physical activity are more likely to get very sick from COVID-19 than those who are physically active.



Encourage your child to strive for 60 minutes of physical activity daily. It’s recommended adults engage in 30 minutes a day for 150 minutes per week of moderate-intensity physical activity and two-days of muscle-strengthening activity. Get ideas for your family here.

Stay up to date on immunizations

Getting the recommended vaccinations on time is essential to your health because immunizations help provide immunity before you or your child is exposed to potentially life-threatening diseases, including measles, polio, pneumonia and COVID-19.

Vaccines teach your body how to fight off a virus in the future. Children and adults are exposed to thousands of germs everyday through the food you eat, the air you breathe, and things you put in your mouth. When babies are born, their immune systems are still learning how to fight off germs and viruses, but there are some serious and even deadly diseases they can’t handle. That’s why it’s important to make sure your child is up to date on all vaccines.

Schedule annual check-ups and screenings

Regular, preventative check-ups with your health care provider and dentist can detect potential issues in the early stages. Get recommended screenings for your age. These may include mammograms, colonoscopies, bone density and lung cancer screenings. Early detection gives you the best chance for getting the right treatment, quickly, avoiding any complications.

For good oral health, the CDC recommends visiting your dentist at least once a year.

Maintain a healthy weight

Managing your weight contributes to good health now and as you age. Achieving and maintaining a healthy weigh includes eating healthy, engaging in regular physical activity, getting enough sleep, and reducing stress. Experts suggest avoiding fad diets and focusing on eating healthy foods for a sustainable plan. Find more information and tips for success here.



Drink lots of water

Drinking water is key to overall health and can prevent dehydration. Being dehydrated can lead to unclear thinking, mood changes, overheating, and can lead to constipation and kidney stones. Water helps you keep a normal temperature, lubricate and cushion your joints, protect your spinal cord and other sensitive tissues, and gets ride of waste through urination, perspiration and bowel movements. Water has no calories, so it can help with maintaining a healthy body weight. Learn more about the benefits of drinking water here.

Get enough sleep

Studies show not getting enough sleep can negatively affect the immune system. Not getting enough sleep is linked with many chronic diseases and conditions, including type 2 diabetes, heart disease, obesity and depression. You can improve your sleep health by having a consistent bedtime and waking up at the same time daily, turning off electronics such as televisions, computers, and phones for two hours before bedtime, avoiding large meals, caffeine and alcohol before bed, and getting some exercise. Get more tips for better sleep here.

Quit smoking and vaping

Smoking and vaping harm the immune system and can make the body less able to fight off disease. See QUIT NOW Kentucky.

If you drink alcohol, drink only in moderation

Overtime, excessive alcohol use can weaken the immune system. It can lead to various short- and long-term health impacts, including heart disease, cancer, mental health issues, and an increased chance of getting sick from colds and viruses. Learn more about how alcohol use can affect your health.

Try to minimize stress

Minimizing stress and anxiety is another key to immune health. Long-term, stress promotes inflammation and an imbalance of immune cell function. In children, prolonged stress can suppress the immune system. Learning to cope with everyday stressors and challenges is vital for success in school, life and work. Ways to cope include taking care of your body, doing activities you enjoy, connecting with friends and family, talking about your concerns with someone you trust, connecting with community or faith-based organizations, and taking breaks from watching, reading or listening to news stories (including on social media). Learn ways to cope with stress here. Here are more ideas to help your kids cope with stress and emotions.

Wash your hands

Good personal hygiene can prevent the spread of infection. Wash your hands well, after using the bathroom, before preparing and eating food, after dirty tasks and when you come home from being out in the world. Wash your hands after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing, playing with a pet, or caring for a sick person. Remember to rinse under running water and dry your hands and wrists thoroughly. Learn more personal hygiene tips here.