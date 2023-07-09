Road report: KYTC District 6 reports on work on region’s roadways this week; watch for delays

KYTC District 6 reports the following work on the region’s roadways this week, advising motorists to be aware of delays and closings.

Please note that inclement weather can impact this schedule, without notice.

DISTRICTWIDE:

• VARIOUS ROUTES: Districtwide striping begins Thursday, July 6. Contractors will be striping various routes within the district: Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Harrison, Kenton, Owen, Pendleton, and Robertson. Most work will occur during daytime working hours of 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Routes with higher traffic volume will be completed during nights or weekends to minimize traffic impacts. Contractors are currently striping in: Harrison County Interstate routes will be completed first followed by primary state routes then secondary routes. Striping is a slow-moving mobile operation. Motorists should slow down and expect slow moving traffic in mobile work zones. Please avoid driving over fresh, wet paint. The project has a completion date of late August 2023.



BOONE COUNTY:

• U.S. 25 Dixie Highway SPUI – Weather permitting, the U.S. 25 Dixie Highway/Richwood Road SPUI has begun the opening process. The SPUI was expected to fully open early Saturday morning, but this date is subject to change. KYTC will advise motorists if this opening is pushed back. This project has an anticipated completion date of Fall 2023.





• KY 338 (Richwood Road) Double Crossover Diamond (DCD) interchange –

1. Tuesday, July 11, at 8 p.m. to Wednesday, July 12, at 10 p.m.

Interior portion of the interchange will be closed to ALL traffic. (No through traffic on KY 338)

ALL on/off ramps will remain open with limited access.

2. Wednesday, July 12, from 10 p.m. to Thursday, July 13, at 5 a.m.

Interior portion of the interchange will be closed to ALL traffic. (No through traffic on KY 338)

On-ramp to I-71/75 northbound from Richwood Road will be CLOSED.

On/off-ramps to I-71/75 southbound, and off-ramp to I-71 northbound will remain OPEN with limited access.

3. Thursday, July 13, at 5 a.m. to Monday, July 17, at 5 a.m.

Interior portion of the interchange will be closed to ALL traffic. (No through traffic on KY 338)

ALL on/off ramps will remain open with limited access.

4. By Monday, July 17, at 5 a.m., KY 338 and all access ramps to/from the interchange will be reopened, and the new interchange pattern will be in place.

Important note: even after the new interchange pattern is put in place there will still be heavy construction activity happening throughout the project area until the end of 2023.

Keep in mind that roadwork is ALWAYS weather-dependent, so dates/times may change. KYTC and Driving Northern Kentucky Progress will provide updates if the work schedule is adjusted.



• KY 3060 (Frogtown Road) 1.4 – 2.03 mile points – A safety improvement project on KY 3060 from Donora Drive to Station Lane has begun. Crews will be working from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on a project to straighten the curve east of Triple Crown Blvd., improve sight distance, improve drainage by adding culverts, and resurface the road in the project area. Daytime single lane closures will be in place. Flaggers will be in place on both ends of the construction site to guide traffic safely through the work zone. This project has a completion date of November 2023.

KENTON COUNTY

• Interstate 275 Eastbound – 82 – 82.39 mile points – Beginning Friday, July 7, at 9 p.m., crews will be performing steel repairs to the KY 1303 (Turkeyfoot Road) bridge overpass. The right lane on I-275 eastbound near Turkeyfoot Road in the project area will be closed. The left two lanes on I-275 eastbound will remain open. In addition, the on-ramp from U.S. 25 (Dixie Highway) to I-275 eastbound will be closed throughout the entirety of the project. Work is expected to be completed by Monday, July 10, at 6 a.m.

PENDLETON COUNTY:

• KY 17 (3.5 – 7.0 mile points) – A resurfacing project on KY 17 from Greenwood Portland Road extending north to the KY 17 and KY 467 split is in progress. Paving and rumble strip install is now complete, contractors are working on edge striping. The project is expected to be completed by Friday, July 14.

• KY 1054 0.00 – 3.53 mile points – A resurfacing project on KY 1054 from the Harrison County line extending north to the KY 330 is now complete.

• KY 3162 (Lock Road) 0.17 – 3.52 mile points – A resurfacing project on KY 3162 (Lock Road) from U.S. 27 construction limits extending north to KY 154 is now complete.