Roebling Bridge photography contest period underway — open to more photogs and new category

The Roebling Bridge is one of the most photographed landmarks in our region. This summer, the best work will be recognized, and six talented people will win a coveted prize: a trip to the top of the bridge’s south tower.

Youth (under the age of 18) are now eligible to compete and earn gift cards.

Presented by the Covington-Cincinnati Suspension Bridge Committee (CCSBC), the photography contest runs from July 1-July 31. There are separate classifications for amateurs, professionals, and youth, giving everyone a chance to win.

David Wetzel, Membership Director of the CCSBC, said, “This contest celebrates the art, architecture, history and engineering of the John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge, a National Historic Landmark and a National Civil Engineering Landmark.”

This year, the contest has been expanded, as CCSBC Vice President, Allison Rotella, explains, “We are not only accepting photographs, but now we have added a category called “OPEN” which will allow for creations such as short videos and AI-generated art of the Roebling Suspension Bridge.”

Previous winners have loved photographing from the top of the tower. The youth winners won’t have that experience but can win $100 gift cards and don’t have to pay to enter their work.

Sherry Roth, President, explained, “This is a way we can encourage the next generation of artists.”

Entries will be accepted from July 1-31. Public voting will take place from August 20-27. Winners will be announced after the voting is complete.



To learn more and enter the contest, visit www.RoeblingBridge.org/pc.

