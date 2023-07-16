Safe Schools Institute for local educators offered at NKU in cooperation with KY Center for School Safety

Protecting our kids is at the forefront for NKU’s College of Education as it hosts the Safe Schools Institute for local educators, in collaboration with Kentucky Center for School Safety, on Thursday, Aug. 3.

• What: Safe Schools Institute for local educators

• When: Aug. 3 from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

• Where: Mathematics, Education and Psychology Building

The Safe Schools Institute will consist of listening sessions featuring topics related to safety such as “School Climate & Culture: The Impact of School Safety” and “Leadership and the Response to Tragedy: Considerations.”

There will also be breakout sessions on lectures threat assessment, bullying/cyberbullying, and a review of the School Safety and Resiliency Act.

Missy Jenkins will serve as the keynote speaker for the event. Jenkins was a victim of the 1997 mass shooting at Heath High School in Paducah. Three people were killed in the incident and five were injured, including Jenkins, who is paralyzed from the chest down as a result. She has since been an advocate of school safety.