Sen. Gex Williams appointed co-chair of committee to oversee modernization of state’s technology systems

Senate President Robert Stivers, R-Manchester, recently appointed Sen. Gex Williams, R-Verona, as Senate co-chair of a newly formed statutory committee focused on improving and modernizing Kentucky’s technology systems.

“Gex’s professional career has been dedicated to information technology systems, and he will bring a much-needed voice to this new committee,” Stivers said. “He is also familiar with the lawmaking process, so his dual experience will offer the committee a unique perspective that I trust will steer the discussion in a productive direction.”

“I appreciate the opportunity to lead this committee’s efforts because IT is my comfort zone, and making government work more efficiently and appropriately for people is part of my governing philosophy,” Williams said. “My goal is not just to make technology work better for state government, but to make government work better for people throughout our commonwealth. Empowering people to do what they do best – create, innovate, and communicate to help each other achieve our greatest potential – without worrying about rote paperwork and bureaucratic processes best left to technology.”

The purpose of the Investments in Information Technology Improvement and Modernization Projects Oversight Board is to:

• Review investment and funding strategies for projects to improve or modernize state agency information technology systems, including: • Legacy system projects and cybersecurity projects; and • The current and ongoing operation and maintenance of state agency information resources. • Determine the appropriate organizational structure for the deployment of technology across the commonwealth; and • Review the latest information technology developments trending across the nation.

The board comprises six members, appointed by the Senate President and House Speaker. Three members, including Williams, have professional experience in the tech industry, while the three other members bring an outside perspective to the board.

On or before Dec. 1, 2025, and biennially after that, the board will provide a written report to the Legislative Research Commission that identifies the following:

1. Existing and planned projects to improve or modernize state agency information technology systems; and 2. The method of funding for each project as determined by the board.

KRS 7A.190 also requires that biennially, each state agency in the executive, legislative, and judicial branches of state government must prepare an agency-wide plan outlining how the agency intends to transition its information technology and data-related services and capabilities into a modern, integrated, secure, and effective technological environment with form, contents, and manner prescribed by the board.

“The challenge is the timely replacement of our industrial age and 20th-Century systems with secure 21st-century technology using proven cost-effective strategies – while better protecting personal information and privacy,” Williams said. “It will not be an easy task, but I look forward to working with Co-Chair Pratt, committee members and our LRC staff to do what we can from a legislative perspective to better equip government workers to serve constituents.”

The board’s initial meeting is set for 11 a.m. Sept. 12 and will be chaired by Williams. Additional meetings occur monthly.

Legislative Research Commission