Signaling new era of growth, Southbank Partners unveils new branding for Riverfront Commons

Southbank Partners, a leading regional economic development visionary in Northern Kentucky, has announced the official rebranding of its signature project, Riverfront Commons, marking a pivotal moment for the project as it enters a new era of growth and strives to become an iconic destination along the riverfront in Northern Kentucky.

The rebranding of Riverfront Commons was born out of Southbank Partners’ recent Innovate 2028 strategic plan. When conducting a recent analysis of Riverfront Commons, there was a noticeable lack of brand, identity, and wayfinding signage. With this growing need Southbank Partners and their partner cities went to work to showcase this signature project in a new light.

“The new Riverfront Commons logo brings new life to this transformational project,” said President and CEO of Southbank Partners, Will Weber. “The new logo features a perspective view of both the Ohio and Licking Rivers winding through the region with a bold greenway path linking the river cities and bluegrass of Northern Kentucky together and yellow as a subtle recognition to the Queen City and The CROWN.”

Southbank Partners collaborated with Kelly Kolar and her team at Kolar Design, known for their success in elevating brands locally and nationally for greenways and blue ways.

“Design has the power to transform spaces and create meaningful experiences that connect people to their surroundings. Our collaboration with Southbank Partners on the rebranding of Riverfront Commons is a testament to the positive impact that thoughtful design can have on our cities and the people who call them home.” said Kelly Kolar, President and Founder of Kolar Design.

“Kolar did an outstanding job elevating The CROWN and The Ohio River Way. We immediately knew they would be the right fit to help us rebrand Riverfront Commons into an equally transformational brand,” said Weber.

Southbank Partners also worked with Place Workshop, who are known for transforming outdoor spaces into destinations, to create the concept design plan for the 20-mile multi-use path.

“It has been an honor for PLACE Workshop to work with Southbank Partners and Will Weber on this important project. Riverfront Commons, once complete, will be a true jewel for Northern Kentucky and the surrounding region. On the same scale as Chicago’s Lakefront Trail, Riverfront Commons will become a true destination of its own.” said Ken O’Dea, Principal of Place Workshop.

Through the combined expertise of Kolar Design and Place Workshop, Southbank Partners is excited to showcase this rebrand for Riverfront Commons, which will live along the riverfronts in Southbank’s partnering cities of Covington, Ludlow, Newport, Bellevue, Dayton, Fort Thomas and Silver Grove.

The Riverfront Commons project is a 20-mile paved multi-use path along the Northern Kentucky riverfront connecting Ludlow to Melbourne. Riverfront Commons provides equal access to safe and efficient active transportation separated from roadway traffic allowing all Northern Kentuckians the opportunity to live, learn, and earn.

Once complete, Riverfront Commons could feature access to over 24 nodes, 15 business districts, 14 trailheads, 14 public green spaces, and 8 overlooks all along 7 riverfronts.

Recently Southbank Partners was awarded a $3.7 million federal RAISE Grant from the US Department of Transportation for Riverfront Commons that will be used to fund designing and engineering for the remaining portions of the path.

Riverfront Commons is a vision for a continuous riverfront corridor along the southern edge of the Ohio River through a safe and efficient active transportation system connecting communities to vibrant riverfronts, downtown business districts, and public green spaces to improve economic development and quality of life in the region.

“The revitalization of the riverfront has been a labor of love, driven by our commitment to creating spaces that enrich the lives of residents and visitors alike. We believe the rebranding of Riverfront Commons will further solidify its status as a daily transportation system as well as a dynamic multi-generational destination,” said Weber.

“The new brand gives Riverfront Commons a modern identity that reflects our vision for the future,” said Weber. “We are confident that this rebranding will breathe new life into the project and enable us to fulfill our goal of creating an unbridled destination for every season of life.”