St. Vincent de Paul kicks off gift-giving season with Christmas in July promotions throughout the month

St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky (SVdPNKY) is kicking off the giving season early with its Christmas in July program offering promotions and activities throughout the month.

SVdPNKY has partnered with Fidelity Investments and its more than 5,000 employees to help prepare for their Vincent’s Angels “gift shop” this upcoming holiday season. Vincent’s Angels is a one-night event in December where families struggling with basic needs can choose new toys for their children to open on Christmas morning. Last year, this event provided over 2,700 toys to 540 children in Northern Kentucky, the largest Christmas event ever hosted by SVdPNKY and an increase of 33% compared to the year prior.

In addition to Fidelity’s commitment to fill several donation bins, they encourage the community to join them by contributing toys. Due to the devastating impact of inflation and rising rent and utilities on the less fortunate in our community, the need this year is even greater. The community is invited to share the joy with Northern Kentucky children by donating a new toy in one of the barrels in each of SVdPNKY’s four locations during July. Donations will serve children aged 3-16, with popular items being Barbies, Baby Dolls, Lego, Nerf Guns, Superhero Toys, science kits and arts and crafts items.

“Now more than ever, Fidelity remains committed to being well-connected to the communities and nonprofit organizations that are responding to ongoing, systemic challenges,” said Andrea Behanan, manager of community relations for Fidelity. “Our work is grounded in authentically partnering with communities that know best what their needs are and building trusted relationships with nonprofits based on transparency and mutual learning.”

In addition to the much-anticipated toy drive, in-store promotions will run all month long at all Northern Kentucky St. Vincent de Paul locations, with special activities at the Cold Spring and Erlanger stores. In addition to shopping the vast selection of holiday décor and items, SVdPNKY will be offering two promotions at all four locations throughout the month of July:

• The Vincent’s Angels Round-Up Program invites customers the opportunity to round up their total to the nearest dollar at check-out to support the Vincent’s Angels program. Vincent’s Angels allows families who are in need of Christmas gifts to call into SVdPNKY’s call center to be put on a list to receive gifts catered to the age, gender, and interests of the children who will be receiving them. • All stores will be participating in SVdPNKY’s Sponsor a Child Ornament Program. SVdPNKY invites customers to select an ornament off a tree in the store in exchange for a monetary donation to purchase toys for kids in need.

In addition to the month-long promotions, specific days will offer special Christmas-themed activities:

• The Vincent’s Angels Snapback Coupon will be available on July 15 -16. Customers who contribute a new toy to the Vincent’s Angels program, valued at $10 or more will receive a special discount to be used in August. • On July 22-24, all stores will invite guests to play Elf on the Shelf Hide & Seek. Customers who stop by the store and find Vinny, the Elf, will receive a special discount towards their in-store purchases. • The Ornament Hunt Christmas Sale will take place on July 25. Ornaments will be hidden throughout the store, and each will have a special discount to be redeemed upon checkout. • The Pack A Tote Sale July 26-31 will allow customers to stock up on final Christmas items before the inventory is put away at the end of the month.

In addition to these amazing sales, The Cold Spring location will be offering a special punch card offer, The Twelve Donations of Christmas. Customers will receive a punch on the card each time a gently used item is donated during the month of July. Once a customer receives twelve punches on their card, they will receive $10 off their purchase during the month of August.

“Christmas in July is a special time for St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky! Not only does it give shoppers a great opportunity to stock up on holiday items, but it gives our entire community a chance to give back to their neighbors in need,” said Karen Zengel, Executive Director of St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky. “We are truly grateful for the support we receive, and we are hopeful that this program will allow us to make even more of an impact on those we serve.”

To participate in these programs or to donate, visit one of St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky’s four stores. More information about this program and other services can be found at www.svdpnky.org.

St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky