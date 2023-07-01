Swiftinatti is in full swing; that’s just start of a big holiday weekend and packed summer tourism season

Staff report

Taylor Swift weekend is here in the Cincy Region — and TayTay’s bringing a $92 million impact with her, plus tons of fun, meetNKY reports.

Her merchandise truck arrived on Thursday and had fans waiting around the block at The Banks (with some donning disguises so their bosses wouldn’t see them skipping work). Fans waited overnight and for hours to buy the merchandise.

Bellevue renamed Taylor Avenue “Taylor Swift Avenue” and tons of local bars and restaurants got in on the themed “Taygate” fun.

The Cincy Region also put up branded photo-ops at 16 different hotel locations, featuring 6 different Taylor Swift “Era” looks.

For more, check out the Cincy Region’s guide to Swiftinnati here.

Thousands of visitors swarmed into the region, restaurants are busy, streets are clogged, restaurants are busy, hotels are booked — and the whole place is having a good time. Concerts, ballgames, tailgating … everybody’s joining in the fun.

meetNKY reports that’s just the start of a packed summer tourism season, with 4th of July festivities, first place sports teams, the upcoming Cincinnati Music Festival (featuring headliners Al Green and Snoop Dogg), Goettafest, endless festivals, concerts, new stops on the B-line, and more — and everybody is invited to join in.