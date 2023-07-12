Talent Magnet Institute honors ‘Uncommon Leaders,’ puts spotlight on companies investing in people

Staff report

Talent Magnet Institute, a privately held workforce leadership, employee development and coaching and consulting company based in Newport, presented five regional employers with its inaugural Unconventional Leaders Award at an executive leadership event at The Metropolitan Club.

The following leaders were honored on behalf of their company:

• Dan Calonge, on behalf of altafiber

• Josh Deutsch, on behalf of SpringDot

• Tara Halpin, on behalf of Steinhauser

• Sharmili Reddy, on behalf of Kenton County Planning & Development Services

• Wonda Winkler, on behalf of Brighton Center

“These are incredibly powerful times to be in a decision-making position for investing in your team’s growth,” said TMI co-founder and CEO Mike Sipple, Jr.

“The landscape of leadership development and talent strategies seems like it changes by the minute, and the five leaders we called on for this award are proactive, nimble, and committed to the investment it takes to take their teams to the next level.”

The event was, as Sipple said, the first “shareholder” meeting for his organization, an Amplify TMI gathering. It included a pace-setting presentation by Sipple and an inspiring keynote address by Janet B. Reid, CEO of BRBS World, LLC, a private management consulting consortium specializing in diversity, equity, and inclusion. She spoke of the importance of leadership development and of the difference between “a knowing mentality and a learning mentality.”

Sipple founded TMI in 2001, as a spinoff from Centennial executive search, to help leaders of organizations “unlock human potential” and build high-performing teams in healthy and caring cultures. The aim is to help leaders achieve their personal and organization’s mission, vision, and objectives.

“I live every day to create a better future for humans to live, work, and thrive,” he says.

Headquarters for TMI, a growing global company, is in Newport.

Each awardee has an established partnership with TMI to offer their teams curated leadership development courses, coaching opportunities, access to exclusive resources, customized training, and more.

TMI’s services are catered to each partner’s specific leadership development needs, and its ongoing enrollment is open to employers across industries, geographies, and for all levels of their employees.

After the awards presentations, the honorees formed a panel and responded to questions from the guests.

“Our team focuses on fostering the great culture we have at our company, which includes personal and professional development of employees at all levels,” said Dan Calonge, head of altafiber’s learning and development. “Our partnership with the Talent Magnet Institute allows us to utilize a variety of strategies to help our employees grow as we expand our fiber network throughout our market. We are humbled by the recognition and look forward to our continued partnership.”

Josh Deutsch, SpringDot president and CEO, said “After 27 years of running my family’s fourth generation business, I have come to learn that sometimes I must go outside my four walls for help. Over the years, we have had some partners come and go with mixed results. However, Mike and his team at TMI are not one of those partnerships.

“Mike and his team have always provided us with the help and support we need at times in our darkest hours. He remains on speed dial, and is always there to help, support, and guide us through major issues. I value him as a friend and a partner, and am honored for this recognition.”

Steinhauser, Inc. CEO Tara Halpin said, “At Steinhauser, commitment to our team and our customers is paramount. We have clarity, intention, and focus to lead a healthy and vibrant culture. This all derives from having a clear strategic plan, aligning our people to the mission and purpose, supporting our people to be at their best and creating clarity to accomplish our desired goals and outcomes.

“TMI has helped me gain the clarity needed to lead the business as CEO while investing in and developing our team to best support their roles, functions, leadership and lives.”

Kenton County Planning & Development Services Executive Director Sharmili Reddy told the gathering, “I am pleased with our strategic partnership with TMI that designed a customized learning and development solution for our leadership team, so we can continue to build on our collective strengths. We are humbled and encouraged by this recognition.”

Brighton Center President & CEO Wonda Winkler, who leads one of the region’s largest nonprofits, said, “Job quality, building leadership, and supporting our staff in achieving their full potential have always been important to us. TMI has been a great resource to our team. We are so excited about this recognition as it affirms our values.”

Talent Magnet Institute (TMI) is powered by Centennial executive search, a family-owned, three-generation Cincinnati staple with a global footprint and almost five decades of experience.

TMI provides companies and their leaders with tools, resources, and support to increase engagement, retention, further leadership development, and attain great talent.