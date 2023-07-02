Team from Boone County takes second place is Girl Scouts’ first ever valve car race at STEM fest

For over 100 years, Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road (GSKWR) has led the way in providing opportunities to girls to discover, connect, and take action through Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM).

GSKWR brought girls together from throughout Kentucky recently, for a day filled with creativity and innovation for The Girl Scout 500, GSKWR’s first ever valve car race and STEM fest, sponsored by ATech Training and the Covington Rotary Club.

Over 65 participants attended the event held at the future Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road Northern Kentucky Leadership Campus in Erlanger.

In addition to representation from local organizations, Duke Energy, GE Aviation, Mubea, ATech Training, the Coast Guard, and the Covington Rotary, products were donated by Coca Cola and Perfetti Van Melle.

Divided into teams, 35 middle and high school Kentucky Girl Scouts raced their valve cars in a bracket-style tournament.

Three teams won with the fastest valve cars of the day; a team of two girls from Morehead dubbed the Hipster Whale came in first, the Schlondpoofas, a team of two girls from Northern Kentucky won second place, and Farm of Friendship, a team of three girls from Lexington Kentucky were third place winners.

Girl participants had the opportunity to engage in a range of stimulating STEM-focused activities, such as building binary bracelets, LEGO robotics, snap circuits, and robotic boats, exposing girls to a wide array of potential career opportunities in STEM.

