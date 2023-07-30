With legal sports wagering on horizon, Beshear signs regulation to fund problem gambling assistance

By Tom Latek

As Kentucky prepares for sports wagering to begin in early September, Gov. Andy Beshear has signed an emergency regulation to begin administering the Kentucky Problem Gambling Assistance account.

“This regulation establishes the process for providing funds to this account, to support agencies, groups, organizations, and persons, that are best able to help those who experience problem gambling,” Beshear said. “The funds can also be used to promote both awareness and education to reduce and prevent problem gambling and pay for the costs associated with treatment and recovery.”

The governor noted the emergency regulation complements the executive order he signed recently, creating the Sports Wagering Advisory Council. “That council will assist us in carrying out the requirements we have under the law, in supporting the integrity of sports betting.”

On September 7, retail sports wagering locations can open, followed by mobile applications becoming available on Thursday, September 28. “Sports betting will be here just in time for the NFL kick-off, tailgating, and the college football season,” Beshear stated.

On March 31, the governor signed bipartisan legislation passed by the General Assembly to legalize sports wagering in Kentucky. The Kentucky Horseracing Commission passed emergency regulations governing the industry earlier this month.

Beshear said sports wagering will generate needed revenue for the state. “It means more dollars for our pensions for hardworking law enforcement, for teachers, firefighters, and other public servants. These are investments that we all want, and those hardworking individuals deserve.”

Beshear anticipates sports betting will generate $23 million in revenue for the state during the first year of operation and will grow in future years.

Each of Kentucky’s licensed horseracing facilities can apply for a retail sportsbook at its main location or at a licensed satellite location. Each licensed facility will also be permitted to partner with up to three marketing platforms for mobile wagering.

The Kentucky Baptist Convention opposed the sports betting legislation, citing concerns such as gambling addiction and the impact on families.