2023 Prep Football Previews: Brossart senior expects successful season with first-year starters in lineup

The NKyTribune is featuring players on each of the 21 high school football teams in Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties leading up to the first games of the 2023 season on Friday, Aug. 18. We will then provide focused coverage of local teams throughout the regular season and into the playoffs.
By Blake Lehmann
NKyTribune sports reporter
From the outside looking in, the Brossart football program appears to be in rebuilding mode. After going on an impressive run the past couple of years that included a 13-1 record in 2021 and a 9-3 record last season, many of the mainstays on the roster have graduated.
But the seniors on this year’s team see things differently, according to returning starter Luke Schroeder. Aside from the losses at several skill positions, they still have experienced offensive and defensive linemen to count on.
“It’s no secret that we lost a ton of guys that were extremely helpful,” Schroeder said. “One thing that we didn’t lose was most of our line from last year. They gained a ton of experience, so they may not be the biggest linemen, but they have a ton of experience now, and I think that’s going to help us out a bit.”
Schroeder, the team’s third-leading tackler last season behind graduating seniors Eli Twehues and Evan Orth, is another one of the foundational pieces on this year’s team that also has 10 returning juniors.
Starting out at safety and moving to linebacker, Schroeder ended up making 69 tackles last season, including a team-high 12 stops during a loss to Paintsville in the second round of the Class 1A state playoffs. He also picked off two passes and netted 61 yards in interception returns in 12 games.
“I played linebacker most of the time last year, so other than that nothing else is really going to change for me,” Schroeder said.
Brossart head coach Paul Wiggins and his staff had to shift some players to new positions to fill the gaps left by those who moved on, including a new key role for one of Schroeder’s fellow returning seniors.
“We have a lot of guys moving around on our defense, so it’s a lot to unfold and take care of, but I think we have it down,” Schroeder said. “Alex Amin is going to corner now, and he’s been a linebacker since we lost a couple of our corners from last year, and I think he’s done well with it.”
On offense, Schroeder will be playing wide receiver That position was dominated by seniors last year when he made only three catches for eight total yards. It’s a move he’s more than comfortable with.
“I have to fill spots too, not just the younger guys,” he said. “Last year, pretty much all our receivers were seniors. I’ve been a receiver all my football career, so I feel pretty good about that.”
Brossart will be making the move to a new Class 1A district along with Holy Cross, Ludlow and Trimble County. The Mustangs won close games against Ludlow and Holy Cross last season, but Trimble County will be a new opponent.
“It’s a new district, but they’re the same teams really,” Schroeder said. “We’ve played all these teams that are in the district besides Trimble County. We know what they’re like, we know who they are, and we’re not super worried about them.”
BROSSART MUSTANGS
2022 SEASON: 9-3 record, lost in second round of Class 1A playoffs.
DISTRICT: Class 1A, District 4 with Holy Cross, Ludlow, Trimble County
HEAD COACH: Paul Wiggins Jr. (62-48 in nine seasons at Brossart).
2023 SCHEDULE
Aug. 18 – WALTON-VERONA, 7 p.m.
Aug. 25 – BETHEL-TATE (Ohio), 7 p.m.
Sept. 2 – at Pineville, 6 p.m.
Sept. 8 – at Nicholas County, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 15 – LLOYD, 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 – at Paris, 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 – HOLY CROSS, 7 p.m.
Oct. 12 – at Ludlow, 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 – at Trimble County, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 27 – PENDLETON COUNTY, 7:30 p.m.
OTHER 2023 PREP FOOTBALL PREVIEWS