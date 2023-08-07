2023 Prep Football Previews: Campbell County senior expects team to keep going in a positive direction

The NKyTribune is featuring players on each of the 21 high school football teams in Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties leading up to the first games of the 2023 season on Friday, Aug. 18. We will then provide focused coverage of local teams throughout the regular season and into the playoffs.
By Sarah Mae Wilson
NKyTribune sports reporter
Campbell County’s football team posted a 4-7 record in Brian Weinrich’s first season as head coach last year. That was a step in the right direction since the Camels managed to get only one win during their 2021 campaign.
Returning senior quarterback Nathan Smith said there’s “very good chances of us progressing and having a winning season this year under coach Weinrich.”
Campbell County won last year’s season opener with Smith at quarterback. In that game, he passed for 158 yards, rushed for 189 and scored three touchdowns in a 28-18 victory against Newport Central Catholic.
Two weeks later, however, Smith fractured the wrist on his throwing hand and senior Keagan Hill replaced him at quarterback for the remainder of the season.
After missing two games, Smith returned with a cast on his arm to play running back. He rushed for more than 300 yards against the final six opponents and ended up as the team’s rushing leader with 624 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Smith is looking forward to being back behind center for his senior season. He said the team also has three returning starters on the offensive line and a veteran running back in senior Joseph Amato, who rushed for 524 yards and two touchdowns last year.
“Lucky for me we have three returning receivers and they are all huge playmakers,” added Smith. He set a goal to pass for 20 touchdowns this season.
On defense, Campbell County has three veteran linebackers in seniors Logan McNabb, Aiden Dowds and Hunter Wiseman. McNabb had a team-high five quarterback sacks last year. Dowds and Wisemen ranked second and third in total tackles with 49 and 47.
“The team’s biggest goal is to be the best team on the schedule and we can accomplish that by working harder than every team each week,” Smith said.
Campbell County is in a new Class 6A district with Ryle, Simon Kenton and Great Crossings. All three district games will be in October and the Camels will play a challenging non-district schedule to get ready for them.
After opening with a home game against Scott, they will face three-time defending Class 2A state champion Beechwood, followed by Highlands, Cooper and NewCath, a semifinalist in last year’s Class 1A state playoffs.
Campbell County will take on Scott for the first time since 2006 in the inaugural “Battle of the Bridge” on Aug. 18. You’d have to go back even further to find the last time the Camels played Beechwood.
CAMPBELL COUNTY CAMELS
2022 SEASON: 4-7 record, lost in first round of Class 6A playoffs.
DISTRICT: Class 6A, District 6 with Great Crossing, Ryle, Simon Kenton.
HEAD COACH: Brian Weinrich (54-45 in eight seasons overall, 4-7 in one season at Campbell County).
2023 SCHEDULE
Aug. 18 – SCOTT, 7 p.m.
Aug. 25 – BEECHWOOD, 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 – at Highlands, 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 – at Cooper, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 15 – NEWPORT CENTRAL CATHOLIC, 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 – at Harrison (Ohio), 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 – RYLE, 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 – at Simon Kenton, 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 – GREAT CROSSING, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 27 – at Covington Catholic, 7 p.m.
