2023 Prep Football Previews: Ludlow will be relying on seniors to carry team to successful season

The NKyTribune is featuring players on each of the 21 high school football teams in Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties leading up to the first games of the 2023 season on Friday, Aug. 18. We will then provide focused coverage of local teams throughout the regular season and into the playoffs.
By Terry Boehmker
NKyTribune sports reporter
Over the last 10 years, the number of seniors on the Ludlow football team has ranged from four to 11. There are 14 on the Panthers’ roster this year and they want their final season to be something special.
“Having a big class like this, you have to do something with it,” said Ethan Powell, one of the returning senior starters. “You have to win games and do all you can. It’s your last shot as a senior so you’ve got to leave it all out there in every game.”
The fact that this will be Ludlow’s first season practicing and playing home games on a new artificial turf field is another motivating factor to improve on last year’s 4-7 record that included one victory by forfeit.
The Panthers have six home games on this year’s schedule, including two of three Class 1A district games. Their new set of district opponents are Brossart, Holy Cross and Trimble County.
“As a team, I think we’re feeling pretty confident and winning the district would obviously be amazing. It would be the first time since 1975, so that would be great,” Powell said.
Ludlow’s new head coach is Woody McMillen, an assistant on last year’s team. He and his staff have been installing a new offense to offset the graduation of Jaxson Rice, who provided more than 2,000 total yards passing and rushing last season.
As a wide receiver, Powell caught 14 passes for 214 yards and four touchdowns last year. He expects to play a bigger role in the new offense along with running back Dameyn Anness, who rushed for 492 yards and four TDs as a freshman.
“That’s what coach is saying, get me the ball more,” Powell said. “Not being selfish, but I hope I do get the ball more and show them something I can do.”
The Panthers will have sophomore Jackson Mays at quarterback. The top offensive linemen are seniors Matt Engel, Dustin Jones, Kaleb Durain, Corbin Herald and Elias Kay. They all saw action in nine or more games last year.
“It’s going to be more like a 50-50 (offense) that you can run and pass out of it,” Powell said. “It really depends on what the opponent’s defense is. If they’re in two-safety high, we’ll run. If they’re in something else, we’ll pass. You can pretty much do anything, and it’s not complicated at all.”
Powell played cornerback on defense last season when he made 35 tackles and intercepted four passes. He’s switching to safety this year and taking on a whole new set of responsibilities in his new defensive position.
“I pretty much sit back there and read the quarterback and make a break on the ball wherever it goes,” he said. “At first, I wasn’t really digging it. I was used to being a cornerback and moving back to safety was kind of hard. But I’ve gotten used it in practice and I’m kind of liking it now.”
Engel is back on the defensive line and Anness is a returning linebacker who made 99 tackles last season. As a safety, Powell will be the player Ludlow’s defensive unit relies on to contain big plays by their opponents.
“I feel like when you’re in the zone you don’t really think about that stuff,” he said of being the last line on defense. “You just play the game and do what you’re supposed to do to make a play.”
Powell has a family history with Ludlow football. He said his dad and uncle are former players while his mom and grandmother are active in the Ludlow Youth Football program. He’d like to make them all proud with a successful senior season.
“Like I said, this is the last time (seniors) can do anything on the football field for our high school,” he said. “Leave it all out there and show other teams what Ludlow football is about this season.”
LUDLOW PANTHERS
2022 SEASON: 4-7 record, lost in first round of Class 1A playoffs.
DISTRICT: Class 1A, District 4 with Brossart, Holy Cross, Trimble County.
HEAD COACH: Woody McMillen (20-34 in five seasons overall, first year at Ludlow).
2023 SCHEDULE
Aug. 18 – LOVELAND (Ohio), 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 1 – LEXINGTON SAYRE, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 8 – at Dayton, 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 – NEWPORT, 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 – PENDLETON COUNTY, 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 – at Bellevue, 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 – at Trimble County, 7 p.m.
Oct. 12 – BROSSART, 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 – HOLY CROSS, 7 p.m.
Oct. 27 – at Paris, 7 p.m.
