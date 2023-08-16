Award recipients named for Horizon Community Funds’ Nonprofit Awards to be presented at Summit

Horizon Community Funds of Northern Kentucky has announced the 2023 Horizon Nonprofit Award recipients, who will be recognized at the NKY Philanthropy Symposium on September 25.

These awards will highlight the work of nonprofit leaders and volunteers who serve Boone, Campbell, and Kenton counties.

The following Northern Kentucky nonprofit leaders and volunteers will be honored:

• Jane Herms, Family Nurturing Center, Nonprofit Executive of the Year (Large Organization)

• Aaron Broomall, Faith Community Pharmacy, Nonprofit Executive of the Year (Small Organization)

• Julie Raia, CHNK Behavioral Health, MVP Staff Member of the Year

• Wilbert Ziegler, Thomas More University Board Member, MVP Board Member of the Year

• Katie Cooper, Adopt A Class Volunteer, Volunteer of the Year



Tickets and additional information can be found here.

Programming will be held from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the St. Elizabeth Training & Education Center in Erlanger.

This year’s Symposium will focus on education and key topics being addressed in our region in this field, including: a regional snapshot on where NKY stands with education data; addressing family engagement and out of school time learning through the NKY Student Success Fund; student mental health strategies; and innovation in the education landscape.

Sponsors for the event include St. Elizabeth Healthcare, the Schlotman Family, Duke Energy, Northern Kentucky University, VonLehman, Bahl & Gaynor, Central Bank, CVG, Dinsmore, Fourth Street Performance Partners, Frost Brown Todd, Gateway Community and Technical College, Republic Bank, and Thomas More University.

