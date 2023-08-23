BCM’s NKY History Hour features life and career of Wilder’s country artist Bobby Mackey

Guests may “come for the ghosts, but they stay for the music” at Bobby Mackey’s Music World in Wilder Celebrating its 45th anniversary next month. The country music venue has been a popular spot for paranormal investigation, known to many as Northern Kentucky’s top Honky Tonkin’ nightspot with Bobby Mackey and The Best Damn Band performing every Friday and Saturday night.

Born in Lewis County, Kentucky, Mackey founded the club in 1978, following his yearning to play and sing like his favorite stars on “The Grand Ole Opry.”

Join BCM Curator of Collections Jason French as he sits down with Mackey and discusses his life and career in the NKY History Hour: The Way it Was is Still the Way it Is, tonight at 6:30 p.m. Register here.

The event will also be streamed live on BCM’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/bcmuseumnky.

All recordings of past episodes can be viewed at https://www.bcmuseum.org/activities/nky-history-hour/2-uncategorised/368-past-nky-history-hours.

Jason French, who joined the museum in 2017, holds an MA in public/applied history from Northern Kentucky University and a BSS in interpretive history from Ohio University. He previously served as coordinator of costume interpretation for the Cincinnati Museum Center.

NKY History Hour programs take place every other Wednesday evening and are currently free to the public but may become a BCM members-only benefit in the future.

