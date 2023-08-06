Behringer-Crawford Museum’s NKY History Hour to feature Jeannine Kreinbrink and historic cemeteries

Created in 1966, the National Register of Historic Places is a compilation of historically significant buildings and properties.

Cemeteries as a category are excluded from being listed on the National Register, however many cemeteries are included. Why are cemeteries excluded? How do some cemeteries get listed anyway? What are the different types of cemeteries? How did they change through time?

Join BCM Archaeologist Associate Jeannine Kreinbrink, Wednesday, Aug. 9 at 6:30 p.m. as she explores local cemeteries that meet the National Register criteria in NKY History Hour: What is the National Register of Historic Places and how do Cemeteries get listed?

To register and participate in the free virtual presentation by Behringer-Crawford Museum

Information on how to connect to the Zoom session will be sent after registration.

The event will also be streamed live on BCM’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/bcmuseumnky. All recordings of past episodes can be viewed here.

Jeannine Kreinbrink is the President and Senior Partner at K & V Cultural Resources Management, LLC which she co-founded in 2011 with Doug VonStrohe. She has combined a career in cultural resource management with conducting educational and public programs in archaeology, preservation, and history. Her archaeology career began at NKU, volunteering at BCM where she has been Associate Archaeologist since 1981. She began a full time career as an archaeologist in 1986 working on urban archaeology in Covington. She obtained her MA in 1992 from the University of Cincinnati and has worked as a professional archaeologist ever since.



Kreinbrink serves on the Board of Directors for the Friends of Big Bone. She helped found and served on the Board of the James A. Ramage Civil War Museum and also taught as an adjunct Professor to the Anthropology and History Departments at Northern Kentucky University from 1997-2014. Currently she serves as the Registrar for the Register of Professional Archaeologists.

NKY History Hour programs take place every other Wednesday evening and are currently free to the public but may become a BCM members-only benefit in the future.

