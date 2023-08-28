Boone County Garden Club to dedicate marker in honor of all those who serve in U.S. Armed Forces

A Blue Star Memorial Highway marker will be dedicated at 3:30 p.m. on September 11 at the I-75 southbound rest area at Exit 176.

The marker honors the men and women who have, are, or will serve in the Armed Forces of the United States.

The marker was purchased by the Boone County Garden Club. The Boone County Public Works and City of Florence Public Services facilitated the installation. Those invited to attend the unveiling include local veterans, elected officials and interested groups.



This is the first Blue Star Memorial Highway Marker in Northern Kentucky. Only garden clubs affiliated with the National Garden Clubs, Inc., can place a Blue Star Memorial Highway Marker.



The Blue Star Memorial Program was started in 1945 by the National Garden Clubs, Inc. which decided it would be better to beautify and preserve the country for which men and women had fought, than to build stone monuments.

The organization is committed to placing Blue Star Memorial Highway Markers on U.S. Highways and Byways in honor of the nation’s Armed Forces, envisioning a “ribbon of living memorial plantings traversing every state.”