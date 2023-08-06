City of Florence to host a second free summer concert at the Mall on Friday — family fun for all

Get ready to groove and enjoy another summer evening filled with music, food and fun as the City of Florence and Heritage Bank host their second free summer concert on Friday, August 11, at the Florence Mall (2028 Mall Road) in the lower level parking lot (Macy’s).

The concert will be held from 6-10 p.m.

The event promises to be a delightful gathering for the entire community, featuring activities and entertainment for all ages.

The concert will showcase local talents from the “School of Rock Band” and one of Cincinnati’s hottest bands with a high energy horn section “London Street.”

The event’s musical lineup promises to keep attendees grooving all night long.

Indulge your taste buds with an array of treats available for purchase from food trucks including Dreamy Whip, Kona Ice, Biggby Coffee, Papa Pat’s Hotdogs, Phat Daddy’s, Poseidon’s Pizza, Jayne’s Funnel Cakes and beverages served by the Boone County Jaycees.

The kid’s game area will offer exciting games including an inflatable slide, cornhole, and photo booth to capture those special moments. For the little artists, there will be sidewalk chalk and a coloring mural area.

Booths will be set up by our community partner participants including Heritage Bank, St. Elizabeth Healthcare, US Air Force, Mitchell Insurance, Shepherd Insurance, Wisher Woodworking and Black-n-Bluegrass Roller Girls.

Bring your lawn chair and enjoy a night of music under the stars at our summer concert.

Please contact Victoria Riley, Community Services Coordinator, at 859-647-5425 / email – Victoria.riley@florence-ky.gov for more information.