City of Newport, River Metals Recycling reach agreement, based on quality-of-life investments

Staff report

The City of Newport and River Metals Recycling (RMR) are working together on an agreement to address concerns regarding the operation of the company’s Newport metal recycling facility.

River Metals Recyling has committed to making significant investments in advanced technologies that will enhance their processes and the quality of life for local residents.

The new equipment will include a pre-shredder, a cutting-edge technology that will allow for the reduction of processing noise and mitigate the risk of combustion during the shredding process.

The company says it will also purchase a fire rover, which will have the capability to detect emerging hot spots and further reduce the risk of fire throughout the facility.

The initial investment by RMR will exceed $5.5 million and will add operating costs of over $600,000 annually.

As a result of this joint effort, ongoing court action will be postponed until these improvements are put into place. A court date has been pending in the Campbell County District Court Judge Cameron Blau’s court.

In January, 2022, the City of Newport reported that it had received numerous complaints regarding explosions at the facility. It conducted an investigation that included the use of vibration and sound monitoring near and at properties affected by the explosions.

The investigation found that explosions at River City Metals violated the City’s zoning ordinance and that results were forwarded to the Campbell County Attorney’s office for criminal prosecution.

Newport City Commissioner Ken Rechtin has been an outspoken critic of the noise and pollution caused by River Metal Recylcing, owned by Nucor, and its impact on the adjacent west-side neighborhood which has suffered “violent, house-shaking explosive events, clouds of gases and particulate matter.” He claims they are in violation of state EPA regulations and of the Federal Clean Air Act.

The adjacent neigborhoods have been adamant that their quality of life has been impacted and their property values negatively affected.

