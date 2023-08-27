County Planning Commission sets meetings for public input on ‘Our Boone County-Plan 2040 ‘

The Boone County Planning Commission will kick off the Comprehensive Plan Update 2045 process by collecting public input on the existing Goals and Objectives of the of the current “Our Boone County – Plan 2040.”

Public Input meetings will be held in five locations throughout the County asking participants to share their thoughts on what issues and ideas are important to improve the quality of life in the community and help shape the Goals and Objectives of the Comprehensive Plan that will serve as the vision of the community.

This initiative to obtain community feedback is part of “Our Boone County: Plan2045,” an update to the community’s comprehensive plan and guide for Boone County’s future. Every five years, Kentucky law requires the Boone County Planning Commission to update the county’s Comprehensive Plan, which establishes the framework to guide decisions about future growth, preservation, land use, and other changes within the county.

“Because Plan2045 is a blueprint for our future, it is important that the citizens and business owners of Boone County let us know their thoughts and ideas on the development and preservation of the county,” said Kevin Costello, executive director of the Boone County Planning Commission. “What is the vision of the community and what if any changes need to be made to reach that vision by the year 2045.”

“Feedback is the most critical part of creating a future plan that truly represents the community it aims to guide. Plan2045 provides a snapshot of Boone County at a certain time as well as creating a guide for going forward.”

Plan 2045 aims to represent each of the different regions of Boone County – urban, suburban, and rural – to consider the unique characteristics of these areas and use that information to establish a framework for growth, expansion, and change. To that end, each of the five meetings will be held in different locations across the county.

The Public Input Meetings will be held on:

• Wednesday, August 30 at 6 p.m. at the Hebron Branch Library, 1863 N Bend Rd.

• Thursday, August 31 at 6 p.m. at the Walton Fire Dept., 12600 Towne Center Dr.

• Thursday, September 14 at 6 p.m. at the Belleview Baptist Church, 6658 5th St., Burlington

• Monday, September 18 at 6 p.m. at the Florence Government Center, 8100 Ewing Blvd.

• Tuesday, September 19 at 6 p.m. at the Union Fire Protection District, 9611 US Hwy 42

“Our Comprehensive Plan is divided into separate chapters or elements, as required by law. However, your feedback does not have to cover all these areas,” Costello said. “We are accepting any and all feedback – however large or small – about any areas of interest to residents and property owners.”

Sharing your thoughts and concerns can impact future plans for transportation, recreation, public facilities, natural resources, housing, land use, and much more. This is the public’s chance to have their voices hear and use that voice to shape the future of Boone County.

Community attendance is encouraged at any of these meetings.

To review the existing plan to, please see the Boone County Planning Commission website at https://www.boonecountyky.org/planning_commission/

Boone County Planning Commission