Cove FCU, KCPL partner for lunch and learn event to educate consumers on how to avoid fraud

Consumers reported losing more than $8.8 billion to fraud in 2022, a 30% increase over the prior year according to the Federal Trade Commission.

Along with identity theft, types of financial fraud include imposter and romance scams, investment fraud, business and job-opportunity scams, and credit and debit card fraud.

Cove Federal Credit Union has partnered with the Kenton County Public Library/Erlanger Branch to present a program on how to protect yourself against consumer fraud.

On Tuesday, September 12 from Noon-1:30 p.m. in the library’s Bronte Room, Nicole Lutz of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service will present the most prevalent types of fraud and how to protect yourself from them. A McAlister’s Deli box lunch will be provided and seating is limited.

Registration is available at kentonlibrary.bibliocommons.com

“At Cove FCU, we are dedicated to supporting programs that provide financial education for our members and the community,” a statement from Cove said. “We are proud to be able to sponsor this Lunch and Learn program with the Kenton County Library.”

For more information about Cove Federal Credit Union please visit www.covefcu.com.

Cove Federal Credit Union