Covington sets Aug. 18 deadline to apply for vacant commission seat left by resignation of Nolan Nicaise

Covington residents have until Aug. 18 to apply for a seat on the Covington Board of Commissioners.

The resignation of Commissioner Nolan Nicaise on Tuesday left a vacancy for a term that lasts until the end of 2024. Given the timing of that resignation, the Kentucky Constitution requires the vacancy be filled by a vote of the remaining four members of the Commission, Mayor Joe Meyer and Commissioners Tim Downing, Shannon Smith, and Ron Washington.

The Commission asked that residents interested in serving send an email that:

• Explains why they’re interested.

• Explains what makes them the best person to fill the vacancy.

• Gives their address and tells how long they’ve lived in Covington.

• Explains their professional background and skill set.

That information can be contained in a cover letter and resume.

The information should be sent to administrative assistant Erin Callery by the end of the day Aug. 18 at erin.callery@covingtonky.gov.

The Commission has 30 days from Aug. 8 to name a replacement, or the job falls to Gov. Andy Beshear.

According to state statute, Commissioners must be at least 18, a resident of Covington for at least a year — and throughout their term — and a qualified voter.

According to City Ordinance 36.045, Commissioners will be required to file an annual statement of financial interests, also known as a “financial disclosure statement.”

City of Covington