DHL plans $192 million expansion at CVG, will build aircraft maintenance facility adjacent to current hub

DHL Express, a global leader in international express shipping, will expand its current operations at Greater Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) with a $192 million total investment and create 86 new jobs.

The investment will include the development of a new 305,200-square-foot aircraft maintenance facility on a 50-acre site located south of and adjacent to DHL’s current CVG Airport hub. The project will also include the addition of eight new aircraft gates at its current ramp to support CVG hub operations and repurpose the existing aviation and line maintenance space in Building 3. The project will boost the company’s total Kentucky employment to over 3,800.

“Our Americas hub at CVG is one of three DHL global superhubs and completes the backbone of our intercontinental network,” said Mike Parra, CEO for DHL Express, Americas region. “With its strategic location at the heart of our U.S. network, the CVG hub plays a vital role in our regional operations and the service we provide to our customers. We are honored and excited to be able to continue investing in the state, expanding our footprint, and adding a carbon-neutral, state-of-the-art facility for the maintenance operations of our growing fleet.”

DHL is part of DHL Group, headquartered in Bonn, Germany, and is a global leader in mail, delivery and logistics. With approximately 395,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling sustainable global trade flows. In 2009, DHL established its global Americas air hub at CVG and has continued to grow nearly every year since. The hub sits at the heart of the DHL U.S. network with 130 daily flights and a fleet of 60 aircraft. It is also one of three DHL global superhubs, with the other two based in Hong Kong and Germany. The CVG hub handles shipments bound for the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Latin America, processing approximately 50 million international shipments annually.

Candace McGraw, CEO at CVG Airport, said the airport’s partnership with DHL plays an important part in the growing economy of Northern Kentucky and the state at-large.

“DHL is a valued long-time partner, and we’re pleased they continue to invest at CVG,” said McGraw. “DHL’s global superhub is an integral part of our regional and state economy. Its success is contingent on having the facilities and workforce able to serve the global air cargo industry, and this development aligns with our vision to expand aircraft maintenance and support services on campus.”

With the growing amount of cargo into CVG, aviation maintenance and logistics management are top growth sectors in Northern Kentucky, said Lee Crume, BE NKY Growth Partnership CEO. The organization will continue to support and help build that growth, he said

“With ever-increasing cargo loads arriving at CVG, the need for additional maintenance and repair operations continues to grow,” said Crume. “We applaud DHL’s expansion and will work with the company and the community to build on their success in the Cincinnati region.”

For more information on DHL Express, visit dhl.com.

