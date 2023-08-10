EducateNKY names new board, forms infrastructure — ready to address bold change in education

EducateNKY has launched its vision to address bold, systemic change in education throughout Northern Kentucky and has announced the members of its new governing board.

Created by the OneNKY Alliance and led by recently hired President/CEO Tim Hanner, the start-up nonprofit has established a strong infrastructure to move forward.

Its governing board is:

• Greg Fischer, board chair, chairman, Fischer Homes

• Jim Votruba, vice chair, president emeritus, Northern Kentucky University

• Jack Kenkel, treasurer, retired President, Victory Bank

• Lynn Schaber, secretary, community volunteer

• Matt Smith, legal counsel, attorney, Ziegler & Schneider, P.S.C.

• Catrena Bowman, executive Director, NKY Community Action Commission

• Garren Colvin, president & CEO, St. Elizabeth Healthcare

• Normand Desmarais, Co-Founder, Tier 1 Performance Solutions

• Karen Finan, president & CEO, OneNKY Alliance

• Tim Fogarty, chief executive officer, WCM Holdings, Inc.

• Robert Heil, chief executive officer, KLH Engineers, Inc.

• Brian Neal, chief executive officer, Accelerate Great Schools

• Chuck Session, executive in residence, Northern Kentucky United Way

• Alaria Long, PhD student representative, UC Irvine (recent Covington Holmes Graduate) (Non-voting Board member)

• Gene Wilhoit (Special Advisor to the Board), executive director, National Center for Innovation in Education

“As EducateNKY embarks on the bold mission to expand educational opportunities for all youth in Northern Kentucky, this is the group that can make it happen,” said Hanner. “Their diverse breadth of knowledge, passion for our mission and connection to resources creates the strong foundation to make transformational change.”

In addition, EducateNKY has taken these additional steps toward its mission:

• Staffing: Hired Nancy Costello as part-time Logistics and Communications Lead to provide strategic operational support. Nancy brings extensive experience in the education/NKY non-profit arena including work with the NKY Education Council, Vision 2015/Skyward, NKU Institute for Health Innovation and NKY Area Development District’s GROW NKY workforce initiative.

• Landscape Assessment: Contracted with a national firm to complete a thorough Landscape Assessment and Asset Mapping beginning August 1.

• Advisory Council: Created an Advisory Council of regional leaders willing to share their expertise, skills, and knowledge with the EducateNKY Governing Board to advance its initiatives.

“EducateNKY is committed to making a positive difference in the lives of youth – all youth in NKY, beginning with communities of the highest socio-economic need,” said Fischer. “We are a ‘learning organization’ – seeking to learn before acting. By building on collaboration that leads to public/private partnerships, we will pursue innovation, expand grant opportunities and increase business engagement without replicating the good work already occurring in our region. Our Board is well positioned to take on this task.”

EducateNKY is a non-profit organization committed to expanding educational opportunities, access, and outcomes for all youth In Northern Kentucky. Focused on innovation, public/private partnerships, and high-impact initiatives, EducateNKY drives collaborative efforts to build a stronger Northern Kentucky region. It is based in Covington.

