Emoss is new name for PCA Architecture, rebranded to look to future under leadership of Emma Adkisson

PCA Architecture is now Emboss. The Newport-based architectural firm, led by Emma Adkisson, has rebranded itself after more than 40 years in business to better reflect the firm’s leadership, culture, and goals as it looks to the future.

Emboss will celebrated with a ribbon cutting and launch party last week at its offcies located at 906 Monmouth St. in Newport.

“In a way, we’ve always been Emboss,” said Emma Adkisson, Emboss CEO. “Andrew Piaskowy and Ralph Cooper started this firm more than 40 years ago with the same values and the same aspirations that we still live by today. Their names mean something in this community, and we are truly proud to uphold the legacy they’ve left to us. We’re just putting on a different outfit that better tells the story of who we are and where we’re heading.”

The name Emboss expresses the team’s shared mantra: create designs that make a mark. The new brand uses bold colors and type to stand out among the mundane, mirroring the team’s talent for creating bold and beautiful architectural designs that stand out and make a mark in the community.

The team at Emboss will embody the new brand promise by building the bold, playing with purpose, raising the standard, mastering the details, and molding the future through beautiful architectural designs. At the same time, the firm remains dedicated to their long-standing client relationships, and will continue to focus on meeting client needs and exceeding expectations.

“We are bold, we are playful, we are quirky, and sometimes silly,” said Adkisson. “But most of all, we’re a cadre of talented creatives who are going to continue to serve our clients at the highest standards and do what we do best: make a mark in this community through designing beautiful, polished, imaginative structures and spaces.”

Along with a new name, Emboss launched a new website at www.embossdesign.com. The Emboss brand and website were designed by Dewhaus, a local design agency led by husband and wife team Nick and Peta Dew.

Featured: Emma Adkisson