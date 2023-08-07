Road report: KYTC District 6 reports work on region’s roadways this week — beware of delays, closings

KYTC District 6 reports on roadwork underway this week in the region and advises motorists to be mindful of delays and closures.

This work will proceed unless weather prompts unscheduled delays.

DISTRICTWIDE

• VARIOUS ROUTES: Districtwide thermoplastic retrace is underway. Contractors will waterblast existing intersection markings (stop bars, crosswalks, turn lane arrows). Crews will work from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. This year, crews will primarily work on routes around Campbell, Kenton and Grant Counties.

• VARIOUS ROUTES: Districtwide striping begins Thursday, July 6. Contractors will be striping various routes within the district: Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Harrison, Kenton, Owen, Pendleton, and Robertson. Most work will occur during daytime working hours of 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Routes with higher traffic volume will be completed during nights or weekends to minimize traffic impacts. Contractors are currently striping in:



• Day shift: Boone, Kenton, and Pendleton

• Night shift: Harrison, Pendleton, and Campbell (mainly on U.S. 27)

Interstate routes will be completed first followed by primary state routes then secondary routes. Striping is a slow-moving mobile operation. Motorists should slow down and expect slow moving traffic in mobile work zones. Please avoid driving over fresh, wet paint. The project has a completion date of late August 2023.

I-471 RESURFACING UPDATE (WEEK OF Monday, Aug. 7):

I-471 Northbound Shoulder Closures: Sunday, Aug. 6 to Wednesday, Aug 9: outside shoulder closed from the 0.0 mile point to the 4.75 mile point. Work will be performed on traffic loop stations from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. No lane closures will be required for this work. Please drive carefully as crews will be working on the shoulder.

Monday, Aug 7 to Friday, Aug. 11: I-471 Northbound outside shoulder closed from the 0.0 mile point to the 4.75 mile point. Crews will then switch to the inside shoulder in the same area. Crews will perform drainage structure cleaning from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. No lane closures will be required for this work. Please drive carefully as crews will be working on both shoulders.

I-471 Northbound Lane/Ramp Closures

Wednesday, Aug. 9: Right lane closed from traffic intersection of Sunset Drive/US 27 (mile point 0.0) to the ramp merge from I-275 Westbound/I-471 Northbound (mile point 0.57). Additionally, the ramp from I-471 Northbound to I-275 Eastbound will be CLOSED.

Thursday, Aug. 10: Left lane closed from traffic intersection of Sunset Drive/US 27 (mile point 0.0) to the ramp merge from I-275 Westbound/I-471 Northbound (mile point 0.57). Additionally, the ramp from I-471 Northbound to I-275 Westbound will be CLOSED.

Friday, Aug. 11: Left lane closed from the ramp merge of I-275 Westbound/I-471 Northbound (mile point 0.57) to the 1.0 mile marker. Additionally, the ramp from I-275 Westbound to I-471 Northbound will be CLOSED.

NOTE: All lanes/ramps will reopen to traffic at 5 a.m. These dates/times are weather permitting. KYTC will advise if any delays are incurred due to inclement weather. Further information regarding this construction project can be located in the Campbell County section of the Roadshow.





BOONE – KENTON COUNTIES



• KY 536 (Mt. Zion Road) Corridor 13.2 – 14.7/ 0 – 1 mile-marker – The road is being widened from two to four lanes between U.S. 25 (Dixie Highway) and KY 1303 (Turkeyfoot Road). Watch for flaggers and a single lane closure in the work zone.Two roundabouts will be built: at the intersection of Mt. Zion and Sigmon Lane and on Mt. Zion Road approximately one-third of a mile west of Turkeyfoot Road.

Project completion is the end of 2023.

CAMPBELL – PENDLETON COUNTIES

• U.S. 27 (0 – 1 mile-marker) – A safety improvement project is in progress on U.S. 27. Construction will focus on three areas: the KY 177 intersection (17.1-17.5 marker ) going northbound to just past KY 3162 (Lock Road) intersection, the Boss Dunaway Road intersection (19 milepost) in northern Pendleton County and the intersection of Plum Creek Church Road (1 milepost) in southern Campbell County. Motorists should be aware of crews and lane closures in the work zone areas. This project has an estimated completion date of Summer 2023.

GALLATIN – CARROLL COUNTIES

• Interstate 71 Northbound/Southbound 38.82 – 59.86 mile points – Crews are working on an emergency maintenance project, addressing base failures, milling and resurfacing on portions of I-71. This work will require overnight single lane closures from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. All lanes will remain open, in both directions, during daytime hours. Crews will be working Sunday through Thursday. This project is currently on Phase 2. Phase 1 is now complete. Phase 1: Trimble/Carroll County line (38.82 mile point) to north of the Carrollton exit (44.97 mile point). Crews will work on the right southbound lane first. Then, crews will switch to the right northbound lane in the project area beginning at the Trimble/Carroll County line. This process will continue by addressing the left southbound lane, followed by the left northbound lane. Phase 2: north of the Carrollton exit (44.54 mile point) to the 59.86 mile point—about two miles north of the Sparta/Warsaw exit. Following phase 1 completion, crews will begin on the right northbound lane in the project area. Once completed, they’ll switch over to the right southbound lane. They’ll then repeat the process on the left lane northbound, and then southbound. Phase 3: this phase will address surface level milling and patching in the project area. KYTC will advise motorists of any upcoming lane closures once this phase is scheduled. The target completion date is set for October 2023.

GRANT – KENTON COUNTIES

• Interstate 75 Northbound – 164-169.4 mile points – A resurfacing project is underway on I-75 northbound from one mile south of the Crittenden exit to the Boone/Kenton Co. line. Crews will be working on pavement repairs and resurfacing, drainage repairs, guardrail work, cross slope correction and erosion repairs. Motorists should expect northbound traffic to be down to two lanes in the project area during daytime hours. Through the end of June, crews will work overnight on this project, and will require northbound traffic to be down to one lane. Two lanes of traffic will reopen the following morning. Ramp modifications are in place at the Crittenden exit on-ramp to I-75 northbound requiring a faster merge. Motorists are advised to drive carefully on the ramp and through/near the work zone. Work on the northbound lanes of I-75 is expected to take place through the end of 2023. In 2024, crews will address any remaining work on northbound lanes, and then switch to southbound lanes in the same project area. This project is expected to be completed by November 2024.

BOONE COUNTY

• KY 1017 (Turfway Road) 2.8 – 3.1 mile-marker – Sidewalk reconstruction on the westbound portion of KY 1017 following a gas main install by Duke Energy is now complete.



• KY 1017 (Aero Parkway/Turfway Road) 1.7 – 3.9 mile-marker – A resurfacing project on KY 1017 from KY 3159 (Ted Bushelman Blvd.) to U.S. 25 (Dixie Highway) will begin Tuesday, Aug. 8. Traffic loop work will take place first followed by resurfacing in late August. An overnight single lane closure will be in place from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Flaggers will be used for traffic control when needed. The project is expected to be complete by late September.

• KY 536 (Hathaway Road) 9.2 – 9.6 mile point – a widening project on KY 536 from Spruce Lane to Canoe Drive is in progress. Crews will be working on the south side of KY 536 from 9 a.m. t o 3 p.m. to provide a new access point to the Ballyshannon subdivision. Temporary traffic signals have been removed and the project area is open to two way traffic. Flaggers will be on-site during working hours to guide motorsits around the work area. This project has a completion date of October 2023.

• KY 2846 (Tanner Road) – 0.0 – 1.32 mile points – A resurfacing project will begin on Monday, August 7. Crews will be working on Tanner Road from KY 237 to KY 8. Flaggers will maintain one lane of traffic to guide motorists through the work zone. The project is expected to be completed by Friday, August 11.



• Cox Avenue (at north intersection of Donaldson Hwy) – 0.73 mile point – As part of a utility relocation for the Donaldson Highway widening project, crews will close Cox Avenue at Donaldson Highway from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, August 7 and Tuesday, August 8. Motorists can access Cox Avenue via KY 717 (Turfway Road), or KY 3076 (Mineola Pike) to Jamike Avenue.





• KY 18 (Burlington Pike) – 15.15 – 15.35 mile points – The safety improvement project on KY 18 from Ewing Boulevard to the I-71/75 northbound on-ramp is now complete.



• KY 3060 (Frogtown Road) 1.4 – 2.03 mile points – A safety improvement project on KY 3060 from Donora Drive to Station Lane is in progress. Crews will be working from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on a project to straighten the curve east of Triple Crown Blvd., improve sight distan ce, improve drainage by adding culverts, and resurface the road in the project area. Daytime single lane closures will be in place. Flaggers will be in place on both ends of the construction site to guide traffic safely through the work zone. This project has a completion date of November 2023.

• KY 237 (Pleasant Valley Road) 2.26 – 5.298 mile points – Corrective work is in progress on KY 237 from Valleyview Drive to Rogers Lane. There will be single lane closures in place during the working hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. One lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction as crews work during daytime hours. This work will be completed by mid-August.

• KY 236 (Donaldson Highway) 0.0 – 1.6 mile-marker – A widening and safety improvement project on KY 236 (Donaldson Highway) between KY 842 (Houston Road) and KY 3076 (Mineola Pike) is in progress. The project will widen the 2-mile stretch of road to five lanes with curb and gutter, including two through-lanes in each direction with a center turn lane. A sidewalk and multiuse path also will be added. The project has a completion date of September 2025.

• KY 3076 (Mineola Pike) 0.0 – 0.9 mile-marker – A widening and improvement project on KY 3076 (Mineola Pike) is in progress. A new traffic diversion is in place on Mineola Pike. The two-lane traffic diversion runs south of the existing Mineola Pike from Olympic Boulevard to Circleport Drive. The traffic diversion will be in place for 3-4 months. The project will widen the road to 5-lanes and add a sidewalk on the southside of the road and a multiuse path on the northside. Two lanes of traffic will be maintained throughout the project. Motorists should watch for crews and equipment in the work zone. This project has a estimated completion date of October 2023.

• I-71/75 SB and NB (178 – 169.4 mile-marker) – A resurfacing project is in progress on a 6-mile section between Mt. Zion Rd (KY 536) interchange and the I-71/75 split in Walton, KY. In addition, an approximately 3-mile section of I-75 will be repaved between the split and the Boone/Kenton County line. This project is estimated to be complete by Summer 2023.



• KY 536 (Mt Zion Road) Double Crossover Diamond (DCD) interchange – Construction is in progress between Tiburon Drive and US 25 (Dixie Highway). Construction will continue through 2023, weather permitting.

• U.S. 25 Dixie Highway SPUI – The U.S. 25 Dixie Highway/Richwood Road SPUI is NOW OPEN.

• KY 338 (Richwood Road) Double Crossover Diamond (DCD) interchange – Even though the new interchange pattern is now in place there will still be heavy construction activity happening throughout the project area until the end of 2023.

• KY 1951 (South of Snag Creek Road) 2.44 mile marker – KY 1951 is closed at Snag Creek. The road will be closed to through traffic until further notice to repair the bridge. Please take alternate route.



• KY 8 (Mary Ingles Highway W) 3.59 – 13.95 mile-marker – A safety improvement project on KY 8 from Willow Creek Road to Big Bracken Creek bridge just east of KY 19 is in progress. Motorists should expect traffic impacts during different phases of construction within the project limits. This project has a completion date of October 31, 2023.

CAMPBELL COUNTY

• I-471 Northbound/Southbound) – 0.0 – 4.75 mile point – A resurfacing project is underway. This project will include resurfacing I-471 northbound and southbound, exit on/off ramps, the ramps from I-275 to I-471, and a small portion of KY 471 on the southern end of the project. This will entail overnight and weekend lane closures. Weekend work is expected to begin Friday, August 11. Lane closures will be permitted during the following times:

On I-471 Northbound/Southbound:

Weekdays: single lane closures between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. Traffic may be reduced to one lane beginning at 11 p.m. All lanes must reopen by 5 a.m.

Weekends: beginning Friday at 8 p.m. through Monday at 5 a.m., traffic in a single direction of I-471 may be reduced to one lane.

Only one closure in a single direction may be in place at any time.

Exit Ramps:

All work on two-lane ramps will be performed using part-width construction while maintaining one lane of traffic. Single lane closures on two lane ramps can take place between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Overnight single lane ramps may be closed between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. No two ramps in the same direction will be closed the same evening.

KYTC will advise motorists ahead of any exit ramp closures. Two-way traffic will be maintained during the entirety of the project. No lane/ramp closures will be permitted during the Labor Day holiday weekend.



• U.S. 27 (Alexandria Pike) – 16.33 – 16.51 mile point – A single lane closure for a widening project on U.S. 27 has begun. The following closures are in place for the duration of the project: Marshall Lane between U.S. 27 and Bluegrass Drive. Alexandria Way between U.S. 27 and Elblaine Drive. Bluegrass Drive Connector (between Applebees/Walgreens) will be closed at U.S. 27. Detour: Local traffic can take Johns Hill Road to Bluegrass Drive on the western portion of the project. On the eastern portion, motorists can use the southern entrance of Alexandria Way. Sidewalk detour: U.S. 27 southbound, west on Marshall Lane, south on Bluegrass Drive, east on Bluegrass Connector, and back on U.S. 27 southbound.



• KY 1120 (North/South Fort Thomas Avenue) – 3.8 – 5.8 mile point – a resurfacing project on KY 1120 beginning near Highlands High School to U.S. 27 is in progress. Base failure repairs are now complete. Crews have began milling and paving, this work will continue for the next couple of weeks. A single lane closure will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. One lane in each direction will be maintained at all times. Flaggers will be used for traffic control through the work zone. This project has a completion date of mid-August.

• KY 2924 (Tollgate Road) 1.8 mile point – There is a temporary road closure on KY 2924 to allow KYTC crews to complete a shoulder reinforcement project from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The road will be closed during working hours. Motorists should seek an alternate route during the closure. During working hours, residents living south of 7565 Tollgate Road will have access to KY 2924 from U.S. 27 (Alexandria Pike). Residents living north of 7565 Tollgate Road will have access to KY 2924 from KY 915 (Licking Pike).



• KY 1936 (Pond Creek/Kenton Station Road) 3.2 – 3.3 mile-point – A slide repair project on KY 1936 will begin on Tuesday, Aug. 8, through Friday, Aug. 11. Crews will return on Monday, Aug. 14 to finish the work. The road will be closed during working hours from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Motorists should seek an alternate route during the closure. Southbound detour: access KY 1936 from KY 536 (Creektrace Road) Northbound detour: access KY 1936 from U.S. 27 (Alexandria Pike)



GALLATIN COUNTY

• I-71 SB/NB (59.9 – 69.9 mile-marker) – A resurfacing project is in progress on a section of interstate between the Boone County line and KY 35 near the Kentucky Speedway. Work days are Sunday night through Friday morning, weather permitting. Motorists should watch for lane closures and crews in both directions during the project. This project has an anticipated completion date of Summer 2023.

I-71 Southbound: Crews will be working from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and then continuing overnight from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. One lane will be closed while those crews continue resurfacing work and other tasks along the project area.

• U.S. 42 (3.1 – 4.6 mile-marker) – From a partial reopening to the completion date – crews may need to close one lane of traffic at a time as those crews continue working on a landslide repair project. A flagger would be used to direct traffic during these times. Despite the partial reopening, commercial vehicle traffic will remain prohibited on this stretch of U.S. 42 while road crews continue to finish the project. A signed detour will be in place to direct commercial vehicles onto KY 1039 to I-71 to KY 35. The expected completion date of the project is November 2023.

GRANT COUNTY

• I-75 Southbound (145.5 – 151.1 mile-marker)/Northbound (148 – 150 mile-marker) – Road repairs are in progress on I-75 between the Williamstown and Corinth exits. All lanes are now open in both directions. Weather permitting, contractors will be installing inlaid paveme

nt markers and permanent striping is underway. This project has a completion date of early August.



HARRISON COUNTY

• KY 3003 (Beaver Baptist Road) – 2.5 – 2.6 mile point – a bridge replacement project is underway, requiring a road closure until the project is completed. The project includes removing the existing bridge deck and beams, setting new concrete beams, and pouring a new deck. The project has a completion date of August 7. DETOUR: for properties south of the bridge closure – take U.S. 62 to KY 3003. For properties north of the bridge closure – take U.S. 62 to Smitsonville Road. Signage is in place to warn motorists of the upcoming road work, and detours.

KENTON COUNTY

• KY 1829 (Richardson Road) – 1.26 – 2.225 mile points – There will be a daytime single lane closure as part of an ongoing safety improvement project. Richardson Road will be down to one lane between the working hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. from Bramblewood Drive to Circlewood Drive. Flaggers will be in place to guide traffic safely through the work zone. Crews will focus on ditching/shouldering, replacing guardrail, and replacing culverts to improve drainage. The project is expected to be completed by October 15, 2023.

• KY 16 (Decoursey Ave) 15 mile-marker – CSX Transportation will be performing crossing repairs on the railway on KY 16 starting Tuesday, Aug. 8, at 9 a.m. until Thursday, Aug. 10, or until work is complete. Local traffic on KY 16 will have access following the detour(s) until reaching the crossing where crews will be working. Southbound detour: KY 16 to KY 3070 to KY 17 Northbound detour: KY 17 to KY 3070 to northbound KY 16 .



• KY 2044 (Marshall Road) – 0.0 – 1.28 mile points – A resurfacing project is underway. The project on Marshall Road will take place between KY 16 and Petty Road. Crews will begin by addressing base failures. Resurfacing will take place beginning the week of Monday, Aug. 14. Crews will work between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Single lane closures should be expected. Flaggers will guide traffic safely through the work zone. The project is expected to be completed Sept. 30.

• Intersection of KY 536 (Visalia Road) and KY 177 (Decoursey Pike) – 9.17 mile point of KY 177 – A safety improvement project will begin on Monday, Aug. 7. This project will include single lane closures on both KY 536 and KY 177. Flaggers will be used to guide traffic safely through the work zone. Crews will be working between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. The project will include raising the approach from KY 536 eastbound to KY 177. The project is expected to be completed by Oct. 15, 2023.



• KY 17 (Madison Pike) – mile point 17.759 – Daily lane closures will be in place beginning Monday, May 8, as crews work on constructing a new driveway and turn lanes for a proposed church. Lane closures will be in place while crews are working from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. The project is expected to be completed by late August.

• KY 16 (Winston Avenue) – 13.85 – 14.5 mile points – Corrective patching is now complete. Crews will return next week to restrip the patched areas. This project will take place between Promontory Drive and East 42nd Street. Two-way traffic will be maintained. Expect single lane closures through the project area from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• U.S. 25 (4.9 mile-marker) – A widening project on U.S. 25 just south of Walton is in progress. The project is to provide access to the Walton Industrial Development. Guardrail has been installed and the barrier wall has been removed. Final surface will be applied to the roadway on Thursday, Aug. 3, and Friday, Aug. 4. Be aware of construction activities, equipment, construction personnel, lane shifts, and slowed traffic. This work will continue until October 2023.



• KY 1501 (Hands Pike) – Construction on a new, two-lane road that will realign Hands Pike from the KY 17 (Madison Pike) an d KY 3035 (Old Madison Pike) intersection to Crystal Lake Drive is in progress. The new KY 1501 (Hands Pike) alignment is open to traffic as construction progress continues. This project has a Summer 2023 completion date. KY 3035 (Old Madison Pike) is closed to through traffic between new KY 1501 and Waymans Branch (Old KY 1501). Please use KY 17 to Waymans Branch (Old KY 1501) to KY 3035 as a detour.

OWEN COUNTY

• KY 22 (Owenton-Crittenden Road) – 11.05 – 15.59 mile points – single lane closures are underway between KY 227 and KY 845 to allow crews to work on clearing and grubbing ahead of a safety improvement project. Temporary single lane closures may be required while crews are present. When these lane closures are in place, flaggers will guide traffic through the work zone. Crews have begun earthwork on the project. Motorists should expect temporary lane closures through December 2023.

WORK ZONE TIPS

1. Expect the unexpected.

2. Slow down.

3. Don’t tailgate. Keep a safe distance between you and the car ahead of you.

4. Keep a safe distance between your vehicle and the construction workers and equipment.

5. Pay attention to the signs in a construction zone.

6. Obey road crew flaggers.

7. Stay alert and minimize distractions.

8. Keep up with the traffic flow.

9. Navigate traffic with GoKY, TRIMARC, or via Waze on your smartphone!

10. Check our social media to plan ahead before your travels on Facebook or Twitter.

11. Knowing where the construction zones are prior to the trip can minimize frustration and delays.

12. Be patient and stay calm.