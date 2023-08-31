For Victoria Owens, selling cars just comes naturally — and she’s found her niche by doing it well

By Andy Furman

NKyTribune reporter

She’s a natural.

“She can sell me a car,” said Coby Sweeney, General Manager, Jake Sweeney Kia, Florence. “She’s a salesperson’s salesperson.”

Yes, Victoria Owens is a salesperson — the lone female on the sales staff at Jake Sweeney Kia.

And perhaps the best on that staff.

“I don’t know about that,” she says, “But I’m pretty close to the top of the list.”

Don’t let her shyness fool you – Victoria Owens knows how – and does – sell cars. Lots of cars. But it didn’t start that way – in fact selling cars perhaps was the furthest thing for the 28-year-old Owens.

“I graduated Northern Kentucky University with a social work background,” said the native of Rabbit Hash. “I just thought I could do good for and with people someplace else.”

And make more money.

Her car career started with Jeff Wyler Chrysler, Dodge and Jeep in Lawrenceburg, Indiana. “I stayed there a year,” she said. “Then I moved to Jake Sweeney Chevrolet in Tri-County.” She found her home at Jake Sweeney Kia and has been there three years.

As for sales, she says, “I’m built for it. I have a great personality for it.”

So, Victoria, what makes a great salesperson?

“The ability to listen. Listening to customers is paramount, since everyone’s needs are different.”

Victoria Owens has been listening since her very first Kia sales – January, 2021.

“I remember like it was yesterday,” she said. “It was Bobby Chatham. And he’s purchased five cars from me since.”

Being a female in auto sales, she says does have its advantages.

“When women enter the showroom, they tell me they don’t feel overwhelmed or high-powered with pressure from me.”

And what about the guys?

“Honestly,” she said, “they’re impressed when they find out how knowledgeable I am about cars.”

The days are long for the car salesperson, yet Owens has her schedule planned.

“Three days-a-week I work 9am to 8 pm; two days its 9-to-6 and Saturdays it’s also 9-to-6.”

A typical day, she says is checking text messages and e-mails as soon as she gets to work. “Then,” she says, “I make calls to Auto Trader, Cars.com, Kia.com, answering the Kia and the Jake Sweeney website.”

She says she sets appointments for the remainder of the day. “I usually do two-to-three appointments a day, and give them about an hour or two each,” she said.

It must work. Victoria Owens has sold six – count ‘me – six cars in a day’s work, several times, she claims.

“I did 36 cars in one month,” she said, “That was my best ever. This July I did 30.”

From June through August of 2022 Owens sold 36, 32, and 33 vehicles.

“You just have to be fluid with every type of person,” she said, “We get people with various backgrounds lifestyles and earnings. You have to balance it all.”

Victoria Owens doesn’t for once forget that she is really in a man’s world when it comes to selling cars. “It’s important to me to make an impact on young girls — especially in a male-dominated profession,” she said. “I always talk to young girls when they come in here.”

And they probably walk out driving a new car thanks to Victoria Owens.

“She’s just a great representation for our company,” Coby Sweeney said.