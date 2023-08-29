Governor expected to participate in OneNKY Center groundbreaking Wednesday in downtown Covington

Gov. Andy Beshear will join NKY officials for the official groundbreaking Wednesday morning for the OneNKY Center Building at its site in downtown Covington.

The OneNKY Center, a 45,000-square-foot Class A office building owned by the Northern Kentucky Port Authority, will house many Northern Kentucky growth organizations, including: OneNKY Alliance, Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, meetNKY, BE NKY Growth Partnership, The Catalytic Fund of Northern Kentucky, Horizon Community Funds of Northern Kentucky, and the Northern Kentucky Bar Association.

The Covington Life Sciences Partners (CLSP), Inc. and Covington Life Science Lab will occupy 15,000 square feet on the second floor and feature office and lab space available for rent in the OneNKY Center.

In 2022, the Kentucky General Assembly approved $15 million for a new Northern Kentucky life sciences lab in the state’s two-year budget. CLSP was formulated as a non-profit to run the lab.

Corporex is the developer and construction is expected to be completed in March 2025.

The building is 96 percent leased and will feature 44 underground parking spaces.

The Kenton County Fiscal Court provided credit enhancement for up to $10 million in construction bonds, that were issued by the Kentucky Association of County Officials Finance Corporation and underwritten by Compass Municipal Advisors.

The NKPA is a multi-jurisdictional Port Authority under Kentucky statute, formed as an economic development organization by Boone, Campbell, and Kenton counties in 1968.

Speakers expected to participate in the ceremony are:

• Governor Andy Beshear

• Senator Chris McDaniel (District 23)

• Kenton County Judge/Executive Kris Knochelmann

• Covington Mayor Joe Meyer

• Garren Colvin, President & CEO, St. Elizabeth Healthcare, and Co-Chair of the Covington Life Sciences Partners

• William P. Butler, Chairman, Corporex Companies

• Christine Russell, Executive Director of the NKY Port Authority and VP of Strategy, BE NKY Growth Partnership

The event starts at 9:30 a.m. with coffee and networking and the ceremony will start at 10 a.m.

Northern Kentucky Port Authority